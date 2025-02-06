meshIQ® Announces the Availability of meshIQ® Kafka Free Cloud Trial

Engineered to deliver comprehensive control over diverse Kafka infrastructures, meshIQ Kafka is an enterprise ready Apache Kafka® distribution with an intuitive console that simplifies Kafka’s complexities for management and control.

PLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- meshIQ today announced the availability of its industry leading meshIQ Kafka as a free Cloud trial. The availability of meshIQ Kafka Cloud trial is a major milestone paving the way for enabling BYOC (bring your own Cloud) Kafka initiatives.Infrastructure teams deploying Kafka are increasingly looking for better options to scale and manage their Kafka initiatives. Today’s announcement is significant as it enables organizations to deploy a scalable Kafka offering, which they can self-host in their preferred Cloud to manage Kafka clusters deployed anywhere.Engineered to deliver comprehensive control over diverse Kafka infrastructures, meshIQ Kafka is an enterprise ready Apache Kafkadistribution with an intuitive console that simplifies Kafka’s complexities for management and control. From effortless multi-cluster management to real-time performance insights and audit logging, meshIQ Kafka delivers a powerful and cost-effective solution to harness the full power of Apache Kafka. A few key features include smart partition rebalancing, high availability and fault tolerance, and granular permission settings to secure and protect Kafka environments from unauthorized access.As part of a fully supported distribution, meshIQ Kafka also provides a single platform for scaling Apache Kafka based clusters, delivering a unified management and administration capability for large Kafka infrastructures, no matter where the clusters are deployed. As companies scale their Kafka infrastructure resulting from explosive growth in streaming and data integration use cases, meshIQ delivers an affordable way to scale and manage Kafka.“At meshIQ, our mission is to simplify the complexities of deploying, managing, and scaling Kafka environments,” said Navdeep Sidhu, CEO of meshIQ, further adding that, “the streaming community will now be able to try out our powerful meshIQ Kafka offering and scale their Kafka clusters, no matter whether they are deployed in the cloud, on-premise or across both.”To learn more about meshIQ Kafka and its offerings, visit: www.meshiq.com . The newly launched Free Trial can be found at www.meshiq.com/meshiq-kafka-cloud-free-trial/. Apacheand Kafkaare registered trademarks of Apache Foundation.meshIQ is a global organization headquartered in the United States. Trusted by some of the largest companies in the world across multiple continents, meshIQ provides the management plane for middleware that transforms complex middleware operations through fully automated DevOps. Utilizing a single UI & API for middleware management, development and automation, meshIQ uniquely provides management, observability and tracking capabilities for middleware technologies ranging from modern Kafka-based streaming to legacy messaging technologies such as IBM MQ, and across cloud and on-premises environments.

