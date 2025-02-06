Natchez Workforce Development, Mississippi Coding Academies, Alcorn and Co-Lin Partner to Launch Miss-Lou Coding Academy

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be on February 18, 2025 at Copiah-Lincoln Community College's Natchez Campus. The event is free and attendees are invited to RSVP. The students and instructors of Cohort I of Mississippi Coding Academies Miss-Lou / Natchez Campus begin the first steps into a new era of tech training for the region. Cohort II for Mississippi Coding Academies Natchez Campus is now open for enrollment with classes set to begin in July 2025.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to be held on February 18th at Co-Lin Natchez Campus, Cohort II Now Taking Applications

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mississippi Coding Academies , in partnership with the Historic City of Natchez Natchez Workforce Development , Alcorn State University, and Copiah-Lincoln Community College, proudly announce the launch of the state’s fifth coding academy in Natchez, MS. This innovative initiative will deliver cutting-edge computer science and coding education to the local workforce, solidifying Natchez’s role as a hub for technological advancement and workforce development.To celebrate the achievement, a ribbon cutting ceremony for the "MCA-Miss-Lou Coding Academy" will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, 30 Campus Drive, Natchez, MS 39120. Online RSVP form for the ceremony is available at https://natchez.cc/coding-ribbon-cutting . The event is free and community is invited to attend."We are so excited about being chosen to host Mississippi's fifth Coding Academy in Natchez. This is a great partnership between our Natchez-Adams County Department of Workforce Development, Alcorn State University, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, and the other four Coding Academies of Mississippi. Very soon, citizens aged 18 and up will have access to free training in a highly lucrative business field—Information Technology. This education will not only be free of charge, but it will also be open to anyone desiring to make a positive step forward in a field that is quickly becoming one of the highest-paying and most rewarding professions in our country. Great things are happening in Natchez!" said Mayor Dan Gibson.“We are thrilled to be able to offer workforce training in the fastest-growing industry in the United States, information technology coupled with artificial intelligence (AI)!” said Tuwanna N. Williams, Director of Natchez Workforce Development. “As we continue to work diligently to grow and enhance the job readiness skills of our local workforce, we look forward to working with our local employers to place our graduates in meaningful, impactful roles.”The Miss-Lou Coding Academy represents a transformative investment in the region’s future, creating a pipeline of tech talent ready to meet the needs of businesses and industries locally and beyond. This initiative underscores the collective commitment of Mississippi Coding Academies, the City of Natchez, Natchez Workforce Development, Alcorn State University, and Copiah-Lincoln Community College to empower individuals and strengthen the local economy through technology-driven education and career development.Natchez Workforce Development is actively recruiting students for the academy’s second cohort, which begins the first week of July 2025 and concludes in December 2025. Aspiring coders from Natchez and surrounding areas are encouraged to apply and take a significant step toward a rewarding career in technology.Meanwhile, classes for the first cohort are already underway at Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Natchez campus. "We are very grateful to Co-Lin for accommodating our coding students while renovations are being completed at Alcorn State University’s Natchez campus, where classes were originally planned to be held. Once renovations are complete, we will transition classes back to Alcorn," said Lakitsha Rogers, Workforce Development Coordinator.Online registration for the Miss-Lou Coding Academy can be found at https://natchez.cc/ms-coding-academies . More information on Job and Skills Training an other programs, visit the Natchez Workforce Development website at https://natchezworkforce.com/resources/#certifications For more information about Natchez Workforce Development and its programs, please visit https://natchezworkforce.com or email at twilliams@natchez.ms.usABOUT MISSISSIPPI CODING ACADEMIESThe Mississippi Coding Academies is a non-profit organization dedicated to bridging the digital skills gap and creating economic opportunities for Mississippians through immersive, hands-on coding education. The organization has successfully launched several academies across the state, helping graduates secure employment in high-demand tech fields. You can discover more online at https://mscoding.org ABOUT NATCHEZ WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENTOperating as a workforce development catalyst in the greater “Miss-Lou” area, Natchez Department of Workforce Development strives, along with our partners, to enhance the economic landscape and quality of job opportunities throughout Southwest Mississippi. Their mission is to assist in the creation, promotion and sustainability of quality jobs with family-sustaining wages, worker protections, benefits, life-skill support, and advancement opportunities. Natchez Workforce Development is committed to fostering the training, development, and growth of a ready, available workforce while providing innovative solutions that support both employers and workers.ABOUT THE HISTORIC CITY OF NATCHEZFounded in 1716, The City of Natchez, Mississippi, an international tourist destination, prides itself on being the oldest city on the Mississippi River. Natchez is known for its creative cultural lifestyle. It is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all residents and celebrating the diversity of its rich and storied cultural heritage. The official city website is https://natchez.ms.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.