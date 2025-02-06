The Tunnel of Litora Falls: A Thrilling Adventure in a World of Magic and Danger

The Tunnel of Litora Falls Suzanne A Smith

ORACLE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suzanne Annette Smith is excited to announce the release of her debut novel, The Tunnel of Litora Falls (Destiny of the Litorans), a thrilling new action and adventure story that takes readers on a magical journey filled with bravery, sacrifice, and the fight between good and evil.This imaginative tale unfolds in a mystical land of castles, fairies, and mythical creatures. Long before the modern world, Litora Falls was home to the courageous Litoran people, the noble Gibbon Apes, and the fierce Komodo Dragons. At the heart of the story is King Neree, who shares tales of his reign with his grandchildren, revealing a world where danger lurks in every shadow.As evil threatens Litora Falls in the form of the Draconian Trillian and his son, Ciar, the destiny of the Litorans hangs by a thread. Princess Kayla, the most powerful Litoran of all time, must navigate a new world while facing unimaginable evil. Will King Neree and Princess Kayla save their land from destruction, or will the Draconians reign supreme?Perfect for readers who love action, adventure, and a touch of magic, The Tunnel of Litora Falls promises to transport you to a world where courage and friendship hold the key to survival.About the Author Suzanne Annette Smith grew up in Cabot, Arkansas, during the vibrant 1950s and 60s. After her childhood, she moved to Arizona, where she married her high school sweetheart and raised a beautiful family. Throughout her life, she maintained a deep love for storytelling, but it was her grandson's encouragement that truly ignited her passion for writing. Inspired by his enthusiasm, Suzanne began to craft captivating tales that quickly became family favorites.Now, as a first-time author, Suzanne is excited to share her debut novel, set in the enchanting world of Litora Falls. This magical realm is filled with intriguing characters and thrilling adventures that invite readers to escape into her imagination. Currently, Suzanne is hard at work on the second book in the series, promising even more exciting journeys to come for her readers.The Tunnel of Litora Falls (Destiny of the Litorans) is available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Tunnel-Litora-Falls-Destiny-Litorans/dp/B0DKWYTDPB For media inquiries, please contact:Suzanne Annette SmithEmail: suzanneannettesmith@gmail.com

