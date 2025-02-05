Press Releases

02/05/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Trump Executive Order Threatening to Defund Schools Who Do Not Discriminate Against Transgender Athletes

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General Tong issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s executive order threatening to defund schools to who do not discriminate against transgender athletes:

“This is meanspirited and unlawful, and deeply harmful to all Connecticut students. The U.S. Supreme Court made it clear in Bostock that discrimination against transgender individuals is illegal under federal law. We will not allow Title IX to be unlawfully misused to degrade women and girls and defund our schools, colleges, and universities. We will strongly oppose any attempt to strip Connecticut schools of funding merely because they are following a policy that aligns with the law.

“Trump is going to do this again and again. He’s going to try to tell us we have two choices, to inflict terrible harm on Connecticut families, or accept the consequences of his lawless draconian threats. We need to remember there is always a third option—to stand together and fight back. That’s what we are going to do.”



