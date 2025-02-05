Hooters of Panama City Beach Gives Back by Helping Feed the Homeless

Panama City Beach, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panama City Beach, Florida -

At Hooters of Panama City Beach, it is not just about great food and cold drinks—it is about being a good neighbor. Last week, the local Hooters team stepped up to help serve hot meals to the homeless in Panama City Beach, showing once again that they are more than just a restaurant; they are part of the community.

For Carly Dockery, Director of Operations, and the rest of the PCB Hooters crew, giving back is part of what makes working at Hooters so special.

"One of my favorite things about Hooters as a brand is how important community involvement and charity work is," said Dockery. "We love to be out and about serving as volunteers and demonstrating our commitment to the towns we live in. I have a good group of people, and I am glad I was able to spend the evening giving back to the town with them."

Hooters of Panama City Beach is not just another business—it is a tight-knit family that believes in supporting the community that supports them. From fundraisers to charity events, they are always looking for ways to give back and make a real difference.

Hooters restaurants across the Emerald Coast have a long history of helping out in their communities, whether it is raising money for breast cancer research, supporting local schools, or showing appreciation for first responders and military personnel. For the PCB location, that commitment to giving back runs deep.

"Our customers are our friends, our regulars are like family, and this town is home to us," said one of the PCB Hooters managers. "So anytime we have a chance to step outside the restaurant and do something meaningful, we're all in."

The homeless community in PCB faces challenges, and having a hot meal and a friendly face can make a world of difference. That is why local businesses, volunteers, and organizations coming together is so important. The Hooters team was grateful to be a part of the effort and hopes their involvement inspires others to lend a hand too.

"It's not about making a big show of it," Dockery added. "It's about showing up for people who need a little kindness."

For those who want to be part of the effort, follow Hooters of Panama City Beach on social media for updates on charity events and fundraisers, stop by the restaurant to chat with the team, or visit their website to learn more about how they are giving back. Whether dining in or joining in a community effort, it is always great to be part of the Hooters family.

###

For more information about Panama City Beach Hooters, contact the company here:



Panama City Beach Hooters

Carly Dockery

carly@hootersonline.net

Carly Dockery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.