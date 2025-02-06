Carrington Labs aims to advance US expansion through Mastercard Start Path Program

Carrington Labs is a leading provider of explainable AI-powered credit risk scoring and lending solutions. Its mission is to empower financial institutions with advanced tools and insights to make smarter, faster and more informed lending decisions.

This marks a major step in Carrington Labs’ global strategy as it looks to bring its plug-and-play credit risk scoring platform to more lenders in the US.

By participating in the program, we’ll have the support needed to accelerate our mission to empower lenders with the tools they need to make smarter, more inclusive lending decisions.” — Jamie Twiss, CEO of Carrington Labs

AUSTRALIA, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carrington Labs , a leader in explainable AI-powered credit risk scoring, joins Mastercard Start Path’s New Networks program. The global startup engagement program has amassed a portfolio of over 450 fintech startups from more than 60 countries since 2014. The opportunity to connect with Mastercard’s vast ecosystem supports Carrington Labs’ expansion strategy, which has identified the United States of America (US) as a priority market for its leading credit risk scoring platform Mastercard Start Path provides the support Carrington Labs needs to showcase its credit risk scoring platform on a global scale. Through the program, Carrington Labs will explore opportunities to democratize financial services with Mastercard’s ecosystem of banks, merchants, partners and digital players. Potential clients and partners will be able to see first-hand the platform’s sophisticated capabilities to drive commercial outcomes for lenders, such as increased loan approvals and decreased delinquencies.“Our inclusion in Mastercard’s Start Path program marks a pivotal moment in our journey to innovate and grow,” said Jamie Twiss, CEO of Carrington Labs. “By participating in the program, we’ll have the support needed to accelerate our mission to empower lenders with the tools they need to make smarter, more inclusive lending decisions.”Carrington Labs enables lenders to make more accurate, transparent and holistic lending decisions by providing a fuller picture of a loan applicant’s creditworthiness. The platform integrates both traditional data, like bureau data and application data, with open banking transaction data. This data is ingested by Carrington Labs’ fully-explainable AI credit risk models to generate insights such as key predictors of credit risk and product-specific loan limit recommendations optimized to lenders’ commercial objectives.For more information, or to book a demo, visit www.carringtonlabs.com or contact sales@carringtonlabs.com.

