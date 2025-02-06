Alexander Gripping New Thriller Novel, "Protocol 17," Unravels a Web of Conspiracy, Espionage, and High-Stakes Justice

ALEXANDER M. GELMAN PROTOCOL 17

Alexander M. Gelman’s Protocol 17 plunges readers into a gripping tale of espionage, high-stakes legal drama, and a global conspiracy.

This novel explores the blurred lines between justice, law, and the relentless pursuit of truth in a world driven by hidden forces.” — Alexander M. Gelman

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author, attorney, and international lecturer Alexander M. Gelman unveils a riveting thriller with his latest novel, "Protocol 17." This masterfully crafted narrative combines legal drama, international crime, and covert intelligence operations centered around the mysterious sinking of the luxury cruise ship SS Starburst. What initially appears as a tragic maritime disaster soon spirals into a complex investigation uncovering a global conspiracy.The Story:"Protocol 17" begins with an unfathomable disaster—the sinking of the luxury cruise ship SS Starburst in the Pacific Ocean. Initially presumed to be a tragic accident, the catastrophe soon unravels into something far more sinister. Criminal attorney Franklin Forbes finds himself drawn into a case that spans international waters, espionage, and a tangled web of criminal enterprises.As federal investigators dig deeper, they discover an unsettling connection between the victims and one of the world's most powerful drug cartels. The explosion that sent SS Starburst to the ocean floor was no accident—it was an execution. The intended targets? The infamous Kaiser family, leaders of a rival cartel, were eliminated in a single, calculated strike orchestrated by the ruthless drug lord Ariel Dominguez—better known as La Rata.As the hunt for justice intensifies, U.S. intelligence agencies mount an audacious covert mission to capture La Rata. Against the backdrop of political intrigue and legal battles, the CIA navigates classified protocols and international jurisdictional challenges. But nothing about the mission is conventional—La Rata is a man who thrives in the shadows, protected by an empire of power and corruption.Torn between legal ethics and the pursuit of justice, Forbes is thrust into the heart of the case, where lines between morality and law blur. From clandestine military operations to high-stakes courtroom drama, "Protocol 17" explores the complexities of law, power, and the unrelenting pursuit of truth.About the Author:Alexander M. Gelman is a distinguished attorney, college instructor, and former temporary superior court judge with a career spanning law, international jurisprudence, and education. His writing, influenced by his deep understanding of legal frameworks and real-world justice, immerses readers in stories that challenge the status quo. Gelman has penned several acclaimed works of fiction and historical narratives, including "The Trial of Ilych Boyarsky," "The Prophet of the "L" Line," "The Pacifica Doctrine," and "Life in Greenbean County." An avid sailor, Gelman has participated in international sailboat races and continues pursuing adventure alongside his wife, Peggy, of 46 years. His passion for law, history, and storytelling converge in "Protocol 17," making it a must-read for fans of legal thrillers, espionage fiction, and thought-provoking crime narratives.Availability: Available on Amazon , "Protocol 17" is a gripping thriller that explores law, power, and espionage through the harrowing mystery of the SS Starburst disaster and its global repercussions.Contact Information:For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.