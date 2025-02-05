Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,201 in the last 365 days.

LA wildfires highlight nation’s insurance crisis as homeowners try to recover lost homes

The [FAIR] plan is a temporary coverage option created by the state as a last resort for homeowners who can’t find private insurance. More Californians are relying on it than ever after several major insurance companies either paused or restricted new business in the state in recent years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LA wildfires highlight nation’s insurance crisis as homeowners try to recover lost homes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more