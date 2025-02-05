LA wildfires highlight nation’s insurance crisis as homeowners try to recover lost homes

The [FAIR] plan is a temporary coverage option created by the state as a last resort for homeowners who can’t find private insurance. More Californians are relying on it than ever after several major insurance companies either paused or restricted new business in the state in recent years.

