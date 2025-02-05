Submit Release
EZCORP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results Record PLO Drives Strong Increase in Net Income

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 13% to $274.8 million.
  • Net income increased 9% to $31.0 million. On an adjusted basis1, net income increased 14% to $32.6 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 11% to $0.40. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 17% to $0.42.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $53.0 million.
  • Total revenues increased 7% to $320.2 million, while gross profit increased 7% to $185.4 million.

CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK

Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Fiscal 2025 is off to a strong start as we build on our momentum from 2024. Customer demand for immediate cash solutions and high quality, cost-effective secondhand goods remains high, as reflected by another quarter of record revenues and PLO. We also continued to drive meaningful improvements to our bottom line and deliver on the operating leverage inherent in our business, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 12% and adjusted diluted EPS increasing 17%.

“Our consistent performance across geographies underscores the strength of our operations and customer-focused strategy. In the U.S., PLO grew 15%, driven by strong loan demand and higher average loan size. In Latin America, PLO rose 19% on a constant currency basis, with revenues up 18%, reflecting robust customer demand for loans and secondhand goods, as well as our outstanding customer service. Our EZ+ Rewards program also continues to perform exceptionally well, which accounted for 77% of all transacting customers. These results demonstrate the momentum we are gaining across markets and the success of our strategic initiatives.”

“We are proud of the solid foundation we have built, which will enable us to continue driving growth both organically and through strategic M&A. Looking ahead, we plan to continue delivering exceptional service to our customers and enhancing value for our shareholders. We remain deeply committed to our core values of People, Pawn and Passion, and believe we are very well-positioned to deliver another record year of performance in fiscal 2025,” concluded Given.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended December 31 As Reported   Adjusted1
in millions, except per share amounts 2024
 		  2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
               
Total revenues $ 320.2     $ 300.0     $ 329.7     $ 300.0  
Gross profit $ 185.4     $ 172.6     $ 190.2     $ 172.6  
Income before tax $ 41.4     $ 37.7     $ 43.4     $ 37.8  
Net income $ 31.0     $ 28.5     $ 32.6     $ 28.6  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40     $ 0.36     $ 0.42     $ 0.36  
EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 50.8     $ 47.1     $ 53.0     $ 47.2  
                               
  • PLO increased 13% to $274.8 million, up $31.6 million. On a same-store2 basis, PLO increased 12% due to increase in average loan size, continued strong pawn demand and improved operational performance.
  • Total revenues and gross profit increased 7%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenues as a result of higher average PLO in addition to higher merchandise sales and merchandise sales gross profit.
  • PSC increased 10% as a result of higher average PLO.
  • Merchandise sales gross margin remains within our target range at 35%, down from 36%. Aged general merchandise was 2.1% of total general merchandise inventory. 
  • Net inventory increased 21%, due to the increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 2.7x, from 3.0x.
  • Store expenses increased 5% and 3% on a same-store basis.
  • General and administrative expenses increased 13%, primarily due to labor (including incentive compensation) and, to a lesser extent, ongoing support costs related to Workday.
  • Income before taxes was $41.4 million, up 10% from $37.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $53.0 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 11% to $0.40. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 17% to $0.42.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $174.5 million, up from $170.5 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to cash from operating activities, partially offset by increase in earning assets, capital expenditures, taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards and share repurchases.

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. Pawn

  • PLO ended the quarter at $220.2 million, up 15% on a total and same-store basis due to increase in average loan size, increased loan demand and improved operational performance.
  • Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 9%, reflecting higher PSC and merchandise sales.
  • PSC increased 11% as a result of higher average PLO.
  • Merchandise sales increased 3%, and gross margin was flat at 37%. Aged general merchandise increased to 2.6%, or $1.2 million of total general merchandise inventory. Excluding our three Max Pawn luxury stores in Las Vegas, aged general merchandise was 1%.
  • Net inventory increased 17%, in line with the growth in PLO. Inventory turnover decreased to 2.5x, from 2.7x.
  • Store expenses increased 8% (5% on a same-store basis), primarily due to labor costs (including higher health benefits) supporting more store activity, offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.
  • Segment contribution increased 11% to $52.9 million.
  • During the quarter, segment store count remained at 542.

Latin America Pawn

  • PLO improved to $54.6 million, up 4% (19% on constant currency basis). On a same-store basis, PLO increased 2% (17% on a constant currency basis) due to improved operational performance and increased loan demand.
  • Total revenues were up 7% (18% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 4% (14% on a constant currency basis), mainly due to increased PSC and higher merchandise sales.
  • PSC increased to $29.2 million, up 7% (17% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO.
  • Merchandise sales increased 7% (19% on constant currency basis) and merchandise sales gross margin decreased to 30% from 32%. Aged general merchandise decreased to 1.4% from 1.6% of total general merchandise inventory.
  • Net inventory increased 35% (57% on a constant currency basis) due to increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 3.1x, from 3.8x.
  • Store expenses were flat (11% increase on a constant currency basis) and on a same-store basis decreased 2% (9% increase on a constant currency basis), primarily due to labor and rent.
  • Segment contribution increased 14% to $11.6 million (24% on a constant currency basis). On an adjusted basis, segment contribution was up 22% to $12.5 million.
  • During the quarter, segment store count increased by four de novo stores to 741.

FORM 10-Q

EZCORP’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

CONFERENCE CALL
EZCORP will host a conference call on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2025 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI86f9072cf4c447ae86954e0a22daa957. Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: http://investors.ezcorp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the end of the call. 

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index. 

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

Contact:
Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com
Phone: (512) 314-2220

Note: Percentages are calculated from the underlying numbers in thousands and, as a result, may not agree to the percentages calculated from numbers in millions. Numbers may not foot or cross foot due to rounding.
1“Adjusted” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items. “Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release.
2“Same-store” basis, which is a financial measure, includes stores open the entirety of the comparable periods.

   
EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024   2023
Revenues:      
Merchandise sales $ 186,343     $ 179,403  
Jewelry scrapping sales   16,732       14,082  
Pawn service charges   117,052       106,449  
Other revenues   43       57  
Total revenues   320,170       299,991  
Merchandise cost of goods sold   121,824       115,210  
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold   12,942       12,208  
Gross profit   185,404       172,573  
Operating expenses:      
Store expenses   116,451       110,555  
General and administrative   18,669       16,543  
Depreciation and amortization   8,335       8,565  
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other   8       (172 )
Total operating expenses   143,463       135,491  
Operating income   41,941       37,082  
Interest expense   3,147       3,440  
Interest income   (2,093 )     (2,639 )
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates   (1,475 )     (1,153 )
Other expense (income)   978       (271 )
Income before income taxes   41,384       37,705  
Income tax expense   10,368       9,235  
Net income $ 31,016     $ 28,470  
       
Basic earnings per share $ 0.57     $ 0.52  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40     $ 0.36  
       
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding   54,827       55,076  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding   83,347       86,812  
               


EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
           
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2024
           
Assets:          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 174,506     $ 218,516     $ 170,513  
Restricted cash   9,386       8,470       9,294  
Pawn loans   274,824       243,252       274,084  
Pawn service charges receivable, net   45,198       40,002       44,013  
Inventory, net   199,481       164,927       191,923  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   36,562       44,001       39,171  
Total current assets   739,957       719,168       728,998  
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates   13,555       10,125       13,329  
Other investments   51,903       51,220       51,900  
Property and equipment, net   63,231       68,998       65,973  
Right-of-use assets, net   227,810       231,103       226,602  
Goodwill   304,722       303,799       306,478  
Intangible assets, net   57,093       56,977       58,451  
Deferred tax asset, net   24,990       25,984       25,362  
Other assets, net   15,872       13,819       16,144  
Total assets $ 1,499,133     $ 1,481,193     $ 1,493,237  
           
Liabilities and equity:          
Current liabilities:          
Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 103,205     $ 34,307     $ 103,072  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities   68,682       69,386       85,737  
Customer layaway deposits   24,216       18,324       21,570  
Operating lease liabilities, current   57,900       57,980       58,998  
Total current liabilities   254,003       179,997       269,377  
Long-term debt, net   224,505       326,223       224,256  
Deferred tax liability, net   2,186       372       2,080  
Operating lease liabilities   182,228       188,475       180,616  
Other long-term liabilities   12,317       11,243       12,337  
Total liabilities   675,239       706,310       688,666  
Commitments and contingencies          
Stockholders’ equity:          
Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 52,050,550 as of December 31, 2024; 52,272,594 as of December 31, 2023; and 51,582,698 as of September 30, 2024   520       523       516  
Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171   30       30       30  
Additional paid-in capital   345,783       343,870       348,366  
Retained earnings   536,427       457,929       507,206  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (58,866 )     (27,469 )     (51,547 )
Total equity   823,894       774,883       804,571  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,499,133     $ 1,481,193     $ 1,493,237  
                       


EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) 2024   2023
   
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 31,016     $ 28,470  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   8,335       8,565  
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs   382       417  
Non-cash lease expense   14,421       14,744  
Deferred income taxes   478       345  
Other adjustments   (617 )     (857 )
Provision for inventory reserve   59       (156 )
Stock compensation expense   2,597       2,264  
Equity in net income from investment in unconsolidated affiliates   (1,475 )     (1,153 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:      
Pawn service charges receivable   (1,368 )     (1,000 )
Inventory   (2,384 )     2,066  
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets   1,375       (5,823 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities   (38,737 )     (33,991 )
Customer layaway deposits   2,909       (719 )
Income taxes   9,000       8,309  
Net cash provided by operating activities   25,991       21,481  
Investing activities:      
Loans made   (247,225 )     (216,978 )
Loans repaid   135,190       123,021  
Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral   101,850       98,209  
Capital expenditures, net   (5,609 )     (7,184 )
Investment in other investments         (15,000 )
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates   1,902       1,745  
Other   (148 )     (677 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (14,040 )     (16,864 )
Financing activities:      
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards   (3,971 )     (3,253 )
Purchase and retirement of treasury stock   (3,000 )     (3,007 )
Payments of finance leases   (131 )     (132 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (7,102 )     (6,392 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (764 )     (207 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   4,085       (1,982 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   179,807       228,968  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 183,892     $ 226,986  
       


EZCORP, Inc.
OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS
   
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands) U.S. Pawn   Latin America
Pawn		   Other
Investments		   Total Segments   Corporate
Items		   Consolidated
                       
Revenues:                      
Merchandise sales $ 128,800     $ 57,543     $     $ 186,343     $     $ 186,343  
Jewelry scrapping sales   15,498       1,234             16,732             16,732  
Pawn service charges   87,876       29,176             117,052             117,052  
Other revenues   27       16             43             43  
Total revenues   232,201       87,969             320,170             320,170  
Merchandise cost of goods sold   81,556       40,268             121,824             121,824  
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold   11,968       974             12,942             12,942  
Gross profit   138,677       46,727             185,404             185,404  
Segment and corporate expenses (income):                      
Store expenses   83,089       33,362             116,451             116,451  
General and administrative                           18,669       18,669  
Depreciation and amortization   2,717       2,046             4,763       3,572       8,335  
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other         8             8             8  
Interest expense                           3,147       3,147  
Interest income         (202 )     (594 )     (796 )     (1,297 )     (2,093 )
Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates               (1,623 )     (1,623 )     148       (1,475 )
Other (income) expense   (11 )     (71 )           (82 )     1,060       978  
Segment contribution $ 52,882     $ 11,584     $ 2,217     $ 66,683          
Income (loss) before income taxes             $ 66,683     $ (25,299 )   $ 41,384  
                                   

        

  Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(in thousands) U.S. Pawn   Latin America
Pawn		   Other
Investments		   Total Segments   Corporate
Items		   Consolidated
                       
Revenues:                      
Merchandise sales $ 125,513     $ 53,890     $     $ 179,403     $     $ 179,403  
Jewelry scrapping sales   12,815       1,267             14,082             14,082  
Pawn service charges   79,073       27,376             106,449             106,449  
Other revenues   37       16       4       57             57  
Total revenues   217,438       82,549       4       299,991             299,991  
Merchandise cost of goods sold   78,709       36,501             115,210             115,210  
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold   11,284       924             12,208             12,208  
Gross profit   127,445       45,124       4       172,573             172,573  
Segment and corporate expenses (income):                      
Store expenses   77,255       33,300             110,555             110,555  
General and administrative                           16,543       16,543  
Depreciation and amortization   2,624       2,339             4,963       3,602       8,565  
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other   26       (196 )           (170 )     (2 )     (172 )
Interest expense                           3,440       3,440  
Interest income         (420 )     (573 )     (993 )     (1,646 )     (2,639 )
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates               (1,153 )     (1,153 )           (1,153 )
Other (income) expense         (48 )     1       (47 )     (224 )     (271 )
Segment contribution $ 47,540     $ 10,149     $ 1,729     $ 59,418          
Income (loss) before income taxes             $ 59,418     $ (21,713 )   $ 37,705  
                       


EZCORP, Inc.
STORE COUNT ACTIVITY
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
  U.S. Pawn
 		  Latin America
Pawn
 		  Consolidated
                       
As of September 30, 2024   542       737       1,279  
New locations opened         4       4  
As of December 31, 2024   542       741       1,283  
                       


  Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
  U.S. Pawn
 		  Latin America
Pawn
 		  Consolidated
                       
As of September 30, 2023   529       702       1,231  
New locations opened         5       5  
Locations acquired   1             1  
As of December 31, 2023   530       707       1,237  
                       

Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:

       
  December 31,   Three Months Ended
December 31,
  2024
 		  2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
                               
Mexican peso   20.8       17.0       20.1       17.5  
Guatemalan quetzal   7.5       7.7       7.5       7.6  
Honduran lempira   25.0       24.3       24.8       24.4  
Australian dollar   1.6       1.5       1.5       1.5  
                               

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Three Months Ended
December 31,
(in millions) 2024   2023
       
Net income $ 31.0     $ 28.5  
Interest expense   3.1       3.4  
Interest income   (2.1 )     (2.6 )
Income tax expense   10.4       9.2  
Depreciation and amortization   8.3       8.6  
EBITDA $ 50.8     $ 47.1  
               

        

  Total
Revenues		   Gross
Profit		   Income
Before Tax		   Tax Effect   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   EBITDA
                           
2025 Q1 Reported $ 320.2     $ 185.4     $ 41.4     $ 10.4     $ 31.0     $ 0.40     $ 50.8  
FX Impact               1.0       0.2       0.8       0.01       1.0  
Constant Currency   9.5       4.8       1.0       0.2       0.8       0.01       1.2  
2025 Q1 Adjusted $ 329.7     $ 190.2     $ 43.4     $ 10.8     $ 32.6     $ 0.42     $ 53.0  
                                                       


  Total
Revenues		   Gross
Profit		   Income
Before Tax		   Tax Effect   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   EBITDA
                           
2024 Q1 Reported $ 300.0     $ 172.6     $ 37.7     $ 9.2     $ 28.5     $ 0.36     $ 47.1  
FX Impact               0.1             0.1             0.1  
2024 Q1 Adjusted $ 300.0     $ 172.6     $ 37.8     $ 9.2     $ 28.6     $ 0.36     $ 47.2  
                                                       


  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
(in millions) U.S. Dollar
Amount		   Percentage
Change YOY
       
Consolidated revenues $ 320.2       7 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   9.5      
Constant currency consolidated revenues $ 329.7       10 %
       
Consolidated gross profit $ 185.4       7 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   4.8      
Constant currency consolidated gross profit $ 190.2       10 %
       
Consolidated net inventory $ 199.5       21 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   8.5      
Constant currency consolidated net inventory $ 208.0       26 %
       
Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 46.7       4 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   4.8      
Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 51.5       14 %
       
Latin America Pawn PLO $ 54.6       4 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   8.1      
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO $ 62.7       19 %
       
Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 29.2       7 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   2.8      
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 32.0       17 %
       
Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 57.5       7 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   6.6      
Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 64.1       19 %
       
Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 11.6       14 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   0.9      
Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 12.5       24 %
               

Primary Logo

