The Jazz Sanctuary Hits New Fundraising High, Announces February Concerts in Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jazz Sanctuary , Philadelphia’s most unique performing arts non-profit, recently completed a two-month matching fundraising campaign raising $19,114, a new record for the 14-year old organization.The Jazz Sanctuary will perform three live, free concerts in the Greater Philadelphia area in February, including appearances in Buckingham, Yardley and Old City Philadelphia.“Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we successfully raised $9,557 during our match period—every dollar of which will be matched,” said Alan Segal, Founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary. “This support allows us to continue bringing live jazz performances to the community through the end of 2025. While February is a lighter month with just three events, we’re actively booking more, aiming to grow our schedule from 33 events to at least 50 this year. Despite the cold, we’ll be keeping the music ‘hot,’ and all of us hope to see you at one of our upcoming performances.”This month’s slate of performances by musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary includes:• Thursday, Feb. 13 at Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). An evening of The Jazz Sanctuary’s always popular “Jazz & Joe,” with live music, coffee and treats, starts at 7:30 p.m. and features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion). Admission to this 90-minute event is free of charge.• Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation (1505 Makefield Rd., Morrisville, PA 19067). Another evening of The Jazz Sanctuary’s “Jazz & Joe” starts at 7 p.m. . featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: Dell’Orefice (piano), Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Segal (bass) and Sutin (vibes/percussion). Admission to this 90-minute event is free of charge.• Thursday, Feb. 27 at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147). An evening of “Jazz & Joe” begins at 7:30 p.m. featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: Dell’Orefice (piano), Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Segal (bass) and Sutin (vibes/percussion). Admission to this two-hour event is free of charge.Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from over 100 individual donors as well as corporate sponsors including Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think and DMG Global.About The Jazz Sanctuary:Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the region. Over its 14-year history, The Jazz Sanctuary has hosted more than 830 events in diverse venues, including churches, community centers, senior residences, and public spaces. Committed to fostering connection and accessibility, the organization supports its talented musicians while ensuring that all performances remain free of charge to attendees. The Jazz Sanctuary is funded by individual donors, sponsors, and its annual matching fundraising campaigns. For more information or to support its mission, visit www.thejazzsanctuary.com

