Xraised Interviews Carlos deSantos, President of Catdi Printing, on Small Business Print Marketing Solutions

Xraised Interview with Catdi Printing Catdi Printing

Catdi Printing discusses its innovative marketing, sustainable print solutions, and print services, helping businesses grow from Houston to nationwide success.

Houston’s vibrant business environment fuels our growth, inspiring Catdi Printing to deliver innovative, eco-friendly solutions for businesses of all sizes.” — Carlos Alonso deSantos

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xraised, a premier platform for thought-provoking content, recently hosted an exclusive interview with Carlos Alonso deSantos, the dynamic President behind Catdi Printing ’s impressive growth and innovation. Known for spotlighting visionary leaders and transformative businesses, Xraised delved into Carlos's entrepreneurial journey and Catdi Printing’s evolution into a leading provider of marketing and print solutions.During the conversation, Carlos shared how Catdi Printing was formed from humble roots in Houston, Texas. Starting as a small local print shop, Catdi Printing has grown into a comprehensive marketing powerhouse, serving clients across various industries nationwide. Carlos discussed the challenges and opportunities faced during this growth, emphasizing how a commitment to speed, efficiency, and customer-focused solutions helped Catdi thrive in a competitive market.Watch the full interview here: Innovative Printing and Marketing Solutions for Business Growth Unveiling Catdi Printing: More Than Just Ink on PaperCarlos emphasizes that Catdi Printing is not just a printing company; it’s a marketing powerhouse dedicated to speed, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. “Our mission is to help businesses stand out through innovative print and marketing solutions,” said Carlos Alonso deSantos. “Whether it's a local startup or a national brand, we ensure exceptional results with fast turnaround times.”Catdi Printing is proudly based in Houston, Texas, and also owns other prominent print companies, including CheapClubFlyers.com and CheapPostcards.net. This diverse portfolio allows Catdi Printing to offer a wide range of specialized printing services to meet the unique needs of businesses across various industries, including healthcare, faith-based organizations like churches, real estate, hospitality, and educational institutions.Key Highlights of the Interview:Carlos Alonso deSantos' Entrepreneurial Journey: Insights into his path to becoming a leader in the printing industry, focusing on adaptability and innovation. Interestingly, Carlos didn’t set out to start a printing company and had no background in the commercial printing business. His journey began with a passion for helping businesses grow through marketing, which organically led him to recognize the potential in combining print and marketing solutions. Carlos shared personal anecdotes about his early days, the lessons learned, and the strategic decisions that helped Catdi Printing grow into a trusted name in the market.Strategic Advantages of Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM): How Catdi Printing helps businesses reach local audiences effectively and affordably, eliminating the need for extensive mailing lists. Carlos detailed the benefits of EDDM, including its cost-efficiency, targeted reach, and ability to drive high response rates for businesses aiming to connect with local communities.Commitment to Sustainability: The integration of eco-friendly practices such as soy-based inks, recycled paper options, and energy-efficient processes, proving that sustainability and quality can coexist. Carlos emphasized Catdi Printing's commitment to reducing environmental impact while maintaining superior print quality.Small Business Print Marketing Solutions: Discussing tailored strategies that help small businesses maximize their marketing budgets with effective print campaigns. Carlos provided examples of successful campaigns Catdi Printing has executed, showcasing how thoughtful design and strategic distribution can yield impressive results.Catdi Printing specializes in a variety of print solutions, including business cards, postcards, brochures, banners, flyers, custom packaging, signage, large format printing, promotional materials, and direct mail marketing. Their ability to serve diverse industries ensures tailored solutions that drive engagement and growth. The company's expertise extends to variable data printing, allowing for personalized marketing materials that resonate with target audiences.The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and other social media networks where Catdi Printing maintains an active presence, making it easy for audiences to engage with their latest insights and updates.

