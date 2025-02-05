Submit Release
LiveRamp Announces Results for Third Quarter FY25

Revenue up 12% Year-Over-Year

Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Revenue Growth

Fiscal YTD Operating Cash Flow up 17% Year-Over-Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced its financial results for the fiscal 2025 third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Q3 Financial Highlights1

  • Total revenue was $195 million, up 12%.
  • Subscription revenue was $146 million, up 10%.
  • Marketplace & Other revenue was $50 million, up 20%.
  • GAAP gross profit was $140 million, up 9%. GAAP gross margin compressed by two percentage points to 72%. Non-GAAP gross profit was $146 million, up 11%. Non-GAAP gross margin compressed by one percentage point to 74%.
  • GAAP operating income was $15 million, in-line with the prior year. GAAP operating margin compressed by one percentage point to 8%. Non-GAAP operating income was $45 million, up 24%. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded by two percentage points to 23%.
  • GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.17 and $0.55, respectively.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $45 million, up from $17 million.
  • Third quarter share repurchases totaled approximately 368,000 shares for $10 million. Fiscal year to date through December 31, 2024 share repurchases totaled approximately 2.8 million shares for $76 million.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules in this press release.

Commenting on the results, CEO Scott Howe said, “We posted a strong quarter, with revenue and operating income exceeding our expectations, and revenue growing at a double-digit rate for the fourth consecutive quarter. Our sales momentum improved appreciably in the third quarter as our Data Collaboration Platform and clean room solution are resonating with customers. This confirms the substantial market demand for our platform that helps customers efficiently use their first-party data to deliver, measure and optimize their digital advertising.”

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for the fiscal 2025 third quarter ended December 31, 2024 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

_________________________

1 Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.

       
  GAAP   Non-GAAP
  Q3 FY25 Q3 FY24   Q3 FY25 Q3 FY24
Subscription revenue $146 $132  
YoY change % 10% 5%  
Marketplace & Other revenue $50 $42  
YoY change % 20% 29%  
Total revenue $195 $174  
YoY change % 12% 10%  
           
Gross profit $140 $129   $146 $131
% Gross margin 72% 74%   74% 75%
YoY change, pts (2 pts) 1 pt   (1 pt) (1 pt)
           
Operating income $15 $15   $45 $36
% Operating margin 8% 9%   23% 21%
YoY change, pts (1 pt) 24 pts   2 pts 5 pts
           
Net earnings $11 $14   $37 $32
Diluted earnings per share $0.17 $0.21   $0.55 $0.47
           
Shares to calculate diluted EPS 66.7 67.9   66.7 67.9
YoY change % (2%) 5%   (2%) 4%
           
Operating cash flow $45 $17  
Free cash flow   $45 $14
           
Totals and year-over-year changes may not reconcile due to rounding.
 

A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules in this press release.

Additional Business Highlights & Metrics

  • On February 25, 2025 we will host an investor day presentation in San Francisco (additional information). The event coincides with RampUp 2025, our annual customer and partner conference on February 25-27, 2025 (additional information).
  • In November 2024 we announced an expansion of the Quick Start Insights available on our Data Collaboration Platform to now offer media intelligence across a network of premium publishers. These standardized insights enable our customers to more quickly access and deploy media performance metrics — such as audience overlaps, optimal frequency, and last-touch attribution — from premium publisher and CTV data. As a result, LiveRamp customers now have a simplified way to enhance media buying and planning strategies and increase the time-to-value from clean room partnerships.
  • In January 2025 we announced in partnership with Mohegan, a leader in casino and entertainment destinations, the industry’s first casino media network. For the first time, brands can access Mohegan’s rich first-party insights to reach guests and players in addition to the ability to measure campaigns across the casino’s digital channels and on-premise experiences – such as in-app, loyalty programs, slot machines, and kiosks (additional information).
  • LiveRamp ended the quarter with 125 customers whose annualized subscription revenue exceeds $1 million, compared to 105 in the prior year period.
  • LiveRamp ended the quarter with 865 direct subscription customers, compared to 895 in the prior year period.
  • Subscription net retention was 108% and platform net retention was 111% for the quarter.
  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR), which is the last month of the quarter fixed subscription revenue annualized, was $491 million, up 10% compared to the prior year period.
  • Current remaining performance obligations (CRPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $434 million, up 13% compared to the prior year period.

Financial Outlook

LiveRamp’s non-GAAP operating income guidance excludes the impact of non-cash stock compensation, purchased intangible asset amortization, and restructuring and related charges.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, LiveRamp expects to report:

  • Revenue of between $184 million and $186 million, an increase of between 7% and 8%
  • GAAP operating loss of $8 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $22 million

For fiscal 2025, LiveRamp increases its guidance and expects to report:

  • Revenue of between $741 million and $743 million, an increase of between 12% and 13%
  • GAAP operating income of $10 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $135 million

Conference Call

LiveRamp will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to further discuss this information. Interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the conference, which can be accessed on LiveRamp’s investor site. A slide presentation will be referenced during the call and is available here.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is a global technology company that helps companies build enduring brand and business value by collaborating responsibly with data. A groundbreaking leader in foundational identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust. We offer flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support a wide range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across our global network of premier partners. Global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech platforms to retailers, financial services, and healthcare leaders, turn to LiveRamp to deepen customer engagement and loyalty, activate new partnerships, and maximize the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the “PSLRA”). These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, may contain estimates, assumptions, projections and/or expectations regarding the Company’s financial position, results of operations for fiscal 2025 and beyond, market position, product development, growth opportunities, economic conditions, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “foresee,” or the negative of these terms or other similar variations thereof.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and experiences to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that may cause actual results and expectations to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are uncertainties related to high interest rates, cost increases, the possibility of a recession, general inflationary pressure, geo-political circumstances that could result in increased economic uncertainties and the associated impacts of these potential events on our suppliers, customers and partners; the Company’s dependence upon customer renewals, new customer additions and upsell within our subscription business; our reliance upon partners, including data suppliers; competition; rapidly changing technology’s impact on our products and services; the risk that we fail to realize the potential benefits of or have difficulty integrating acquired businesses (including Habu); and attracting, motivating and retaining talent. Additional risks include maintaining our culture and our ability to innovate and evolve while operating in a hybrid work environment, with some employees working remotely at least some of the time within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from reductions in our current workforce as well as disruptions resulting from acquisition, divestiture and other activities affecting our workforce. Our global workforce strategy could possibly encounter difficulty and not be as beneficial as planned. Our international operations are also subject to risks, including the performance of third parties as well as impacts from war and civil unrest, that may harm the Company’s business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of our or our customers’, suppliers’, or other partners’ data and/or computer systems, or the risk that our current insurance coverage may not be adequate for such a breach, that an insurer might deny coverage for a claim or that such insurance will continue to be available to us on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, could be detrimental to our business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center or cloud hosting vendors we rely upon; and our dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. Our clients’ ability to use data on our platform could be restricted if the industry’s use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Continued changes in the judicial, legislative, regulatory, accounting, cultural and consumer environments affecting our business, including but not limited to litigation, investigations, legislation, regulations and customs at the state, federal and international levels relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to our customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that we are infringing their intellectual property or may infringe our intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of our resources.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect LiveRamp’s business, reputation, results of operation, financial condition and stock price, please refer to LiveRamp’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of LiveRamp’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.

LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit www.LiveRamp.com and subscribe to email alerts.

For more information, contact:

LiveRamp Investor Relations
Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com

LiveRamp® and RampID™ and all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
             
  For the three months ended December 31,
          $ %
  2024   2023   Variance Variance
             
Revenues 195,412   173,869   21,543   12.4 %
Cost of revenue 54,998   44,934   10,064   22.4 %
Gross profit 140,414   128,935   11,479   8.9 %
% Gross margin 71.9%   74.2%      
             
Operating expenses            
Research and development 42,735   37,788   4,947   13.1 %
Sales and marketing 50,863   46,203   4,660   10.1 %
General and administrative 31,994   27,241   4,753   17.4 %
Gains, losses and other items, net 149   2,502   (2,353 ) (94.0 )%
Total operating expenses 125,741   113,734   12,007   10.6 %
             
Income from operations 14,673   15,201   (528 ) (3.5 )%
% Margin 7.5%   8.7%      
             
Total other income, net 4,033   6,607   (2,574 ) (39.0 )%
             
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 18,706   21,808   (3,102 ) (14.2 )%
Income tax expense 9,184   8,429   755   9.0 %
Net earnings from continuing operations 9,522   13,379   (3,857 ) (28.8 )%
             
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,688   598   1,090   182.3 %
             
Net earnings 11,210   13,977   (2,767 ) (19.8 )%
             
Basic earnings per share:            
Continuing operations 0.15   0.20   (0.06 ) (28.5 )%
Discontinued operations 0.03   0.01   0.02   183.6 %
Basic earnings per share 0.17   0.21   (0.04 ) (19.4 )%
             
Diluted earnings per share:            
Continuing operations 0.14   0.20   (0.05 ) (27.5 )%
Discontinued operations 0.03   0.01   0.02   187.4 %
Diluted earnings per share 0.17   0.21   (0.04 ) (18.4 )%
             
Basic weighted average shares 65,631   65,961      
Diluted weighted average shares 66,743   67,943      
             
             
Some totals may not sum due to rounding.            
             

 

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
             
  For the nine months ended December 31,
          $ %
  2024    2023    Variance Variance
             
Revenues 556,856   487,809   69,047   14.2 %
Cost of revenue 157,981   131,767   26,214   19.9 %
Gross profit 398,875   356,042   42,833   12.0 %
% Gross margin 71.6 %   73.0 %      
             
Operating expenses            
Research and development 130,742   106,040   24,702   23.3 %
Sales and marketing 156,145   135,217   20,928   15.5 %
General and administrative 94,324   79,914   14,410   18.0 %
Gains, losses and other items, net 752   9,192   (8,440 ) (91.8 )%
Total operating expenses 381,963   330,363   51,600   15.6 %
             
Income from operations 16,912   25,679   (8,767 ) (34.1 )%
% Margin 3.0 %   5.3 %      
             
Total other income, net 12,674   17,887   (5,213 ) (29.1 )%
             
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 29,586   43,566   (13,980 ) (32.1 )%
Income tax expense 25,821   27,297   (1,476 ) (5.4 )%
Net earnings from continuing operations 3,765   16,269   (12,504 ) (76.9 )%
             
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,688   985   703   71.4 %
             
Net earnings 5,453   17,254   (11,801 ) (68.4 )%
             
Basic earnings per share:            
Continuing operations 0.06   0.25   (0.19 ) (76.8 )%
Discontinued operations 0.03   0.01   0.01   71.5 %
Basic earnings per share 0.08   0.26   (0.18 ) (68.4 )%
             
Diluted earnings per share:            
Continuing operations 0.06   0.24   (0.18 ) (76.8 )%
Discontinued operations 0.03   0.01   0.01   71.9 %
Diluted earnings per share 0.08   0.25   (0.17 ) (68.3 )%
             
Basic weighted average shares 66,182   66,247      
Diluted weighted average shares 67,505   67,733      
             
             
Some totals may not sum due to rounding.            
             

 

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
  For the three months ended
December 31,		   For the nine months ended
December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
               
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 18,706   21,808   29,586   43,566
Income tax expense 9,184   8,429   25,821   27,297
Net earnings from continuing operations 9,522   13,379   3,765   16,269
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,688   598   1,688   985
Net earnings 11,210   13,977   5,453   17,254
               
Basic earnings per share 0.17   0.21   0.08   0.26
Diluted earnings per share 0.17   0.21   0.08   0.25
               
Excluded items:              
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,686   1,181   11,280   5,688
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 26,760   17,497   83,813   46,524
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 149   2,502   752   9,192
Transformation costs (general and administrative)       1,875
Total excluded items from continuing operations 30,595   21,180   95,845   63,279
               
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 49,301   42,988   125,431   106,845
Income tax expense (2) 12,421   10,732   30,537   25,935
Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations 36,880   32,256   94,894   80,910
               
Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations              
Basic 0.56   0.49   1.43   1.22
Diluted 0.55   0.47   1.41   1.19
               
Basic weighted average shares 65,631   65,961   66,182   66,247
Diluted weighted average shares 66,743   67,943   67,505   67,733
               
               
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
               
(2) Non-GAAP income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income or loss and adjusting for discrete tax items in the period. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with the valuation allowance and smaller pre-tax income for GAAP purposes.
               

 

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
               
  For the three months ended
December 31,		   For the nine months ended
December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
               
Income from operations 14,673   15,201   16,912   25,679
               
Excluded items:              
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,686   1,181   11,280   5,688
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 26,760   17,497   83,813   46,524
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 149   2,502   752   9,192
Transformation costs (general and administrative) -   -   -   1,875
Total excluded items 30,595   21,180   95,845   63,279
               
Income from operations before excluded items 45,268   36,381   112,757   88,958
               
               
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
               

 

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
               
  For the three months ended
December 31,		   For the nine months ended
December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
               
Net earnings from continuing operations 9,522   13,379   3,765   16,269
Income tax expense 9,184   8,429   25,821   27,297
Total other income, net (4,033)   (6,607)   (12,674)   (17,887)
               
Income from operations 14,673   15,201   16,912   25,679
Depreciation and amortization 4,400   1,782   13,404   7,685
               
EBITDA 19,073   16,983   30,316   33,364
               
Other adjustments:              
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 26,760   17,497   83,813   46,524
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 149   2,502   752   9,192
Transformation costs (general and administrative) -   -   -   1,875
               
Other adjustments 26,909   19,999   84,565   57,591
               
Adjusted EBITDA 45,982   36,982   114,881   90,955
               
               
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
               

 

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
             
  December 31   March 31   $ %
  2024   2024   Variance Variance
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents 376,772   336,867   39,905 11.8 %
Restricted cash 593   2,604   (2,011) (77.2 )%
Short-term investments 7,500   32,045   (24,545) (76.6 )%
Trade accounts receivable, net 210,565   190,313   20,252 10.6 %
Refundable income taxes, net 6,630   8,521   (1,891) (22.2 )%
Other current assets 41,747   31,682   10,065 31.8 %
Total current assets 643,807   602,032   41,775 6.9 %
             
Property and equipment 24,099   25,394   (1,295) (5.1 )%
Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization 17,440   17,213   227 1.3 %
Property and equipment, net 6,659   8,181   (1,522) (18.6 )%
             
Intangible assets, net 23,302   34,583   (11,281) (32.6 )%
Goodwill 501,559   501,756   (197) (0.0 )%
Deferred commissions, net 44,497   48,143   (3,646) (7.6 )%
Other assets, net 33,389   36,748   (3,359) (9.1 )%
  1,253,213   1,231,443   21,770 1.8 %
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Trade accounts payable 105,334   81,202   24,132 29.7 %
Accrued payroll and related expenses 35,639   61,575   (25,936) (42.1 )%
Other accrued expenses 45,856   42,857   2,999 7.0 %
Deferred revenue 44,795   30,942   13,853 44.8 %
Total current liabilities 231,624   216,576   15,048 6.9 %
             
Other liabilities 63,882   65,732   (1,850) (2.8 )%
             
Stockholders' equity:            
Preferred stock -   -   - n/a  
Common stock 15,853   15,594   259 1.7 %
Additional paid-in capital 2,022,227   1,933,776   88,451 4.6 %
Retained earnings 1,319,625   1,314,172   5,453 0.4 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,493   3,964   (471) (11.9 )%
Treasury stock, at cost (2,403,491)   (2,318,371)   (85,120) 3.7 %
Total stockholders' equity 957,707   949,135   8,572 0.9 %
  1,253,213   1,231,443   21,770 1.8 %
             

 

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months ended December 31,
  2024   2023
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net earnings 11,210   13,977
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,688)   (598)
Non-cash operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 4,400   1,782
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 99   911
Provision for doubtful accounts (97)   544
Deferred income taxes 11   (47)
Non-cash stock compensation expense 26,760   17,497
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net (19,013)   (24,778)
Deferred commissions (1,042)   (4,235)
Other assets (6,596)   (4,831)
Accounts payable and other liabilities 23,829   21,639
Income taxes (1,617)   (14,139)
Deferred revenue 8,861   8,834
Net cash provided by operating activities 45,117   16,556
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures (282)   (2,211)
Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash received (1,951)  
Proceeds from sales of investments 1,994  
Purchases of strategic investments (1,000)  
Net cash used in investing activities (1,239)   (2,211)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 2,304   1,646
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (1,565)   (547)
Acquisition of treasury stock (10,098)   (10,000)
Net cash used in financing activities (9,359)   (8,901)
Cash flows from discontinued operations:      
From operating activities 2,486   598
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,217)   735
       
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 35,788   6,777
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 341,577   492,169
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 377,365   498,946
       
Supplemental cash flow information:      
Cash paid for income taxes, net from continuing operations 10,990   22,699
Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations (2,486)   (912)
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 2,495   2,551
       
Non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 1,284  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end 85   1,218
Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases 64  
       

 

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the nine months ended
December 31,
  2024   2023
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net earnings 5,453   17,254
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,688)   (985)
Non-cash operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 13,404   7,685
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 119   1,213
Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges (36)   2,315
Provision for doubtful accounts 1,148   307
Impairment of goodwill   2,875
Deferred income taxes 49   40
Non-cash stock compensation expense 83,813   46,524
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net (21,640)   (41,036)
Deferred commissions 3,645   (7,142)
Other assets (2,598)   912
Accounts payable and other liabilities (8,165)   8,754
Income taxes 3,953   29,560
Deferred revenue 13,928   9,737
Net cash provided by operating activities 91,385   78,013
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures (749)   (2,464)
Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash received (1,951)  
Purchases of investments (1,967)   (24,385)
Proceeds from sales of investments 26,989   25,750
Purchases of strategic investments (1,400)   (1,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 20,922   (2,099)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 8,631   7,221
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (9,305)   (5,116)
Acquisition of treasury stock (75,751)   (45,325)
Net cash used in financing activities (76,425)   (43,220)
Cash flows from discontinued operations:      
From operating activities 2,486   985
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (474)   819
       
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 37,894   34,498
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 339,471   464,448
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 377,365   498,946
       
Supplemental cash flow information:      
Cash paid (received) for income taxes, net from continuing operations 21,990   (2,440)
Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations (2,486)   (1,507)
Cash received for tenant improvement allowances (1,758)  
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 7,372   7,699
       
Non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 2,327   11,677
Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations (555)   (4,486)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end 85   1,218
Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases 64  
       

 

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
                       
    6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024   6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 FY2025
                       
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 25,693   $ 35,764   $ 16,556   $ 27,643   $ 105,656     $ (9,328 ) $ 55,596   $ 45,117   $ 91,385  
                       
Less:                    
  Capital expenditures   (53 )   (200 )   (2,211 )   (1,791 )   (4,255 )     (226 )   (241 )   (282 )   (749 )
                       
Free Cash Flow $ 25,640   $ 35,564   $ 14,345   $ 25,852   $ 101,401     $ (9,554 ) $ 55,355   $ 44,835   $ 90,636  
                       
                       
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
                       

 

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                        Qtr-to-Qtr
  FY2024   FY2025   FY2025 to FY2024
  6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024   6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 FY2025   % $
                           
Revenues   154,069     159,871     173,869     171,852     659,661       175,961     185,483     195,412     556,856     12.4%   21,543  
Cost of revenue   45,621     41,212     44,934     47,722     179,489       51,749     51,234     54,998     157,981     22.4%   10,064  
Gross profit   108,448     118,659     128,935     124,130     480,172       124,212     134,249     140,414     398,875     8.9%   11,479  
% Gross margin   70.4 %     74.2 %     74.2 %     72.2 %     72.8 %       70.6 %     72.4 %     71.9 %     71.6 %        
                           
Operating expenses                          
Research and development   34,519     33,733     37,788     45,161     151,201       44,118     43,889     42,735     130,742     13.1%   4,947  
Sales and marketing   44,879     44,135     46,203     60,476     195,693       54,175     51,107     50,863     156,145     10.1%   4,660  
General and administrative   26,664     26,009     27,241     30,252     110,166       30,961     31,369     31,994     94,324     17.4%   4,753  
Gains, losses and other items, net   116     6,574     2,502     2,516     11,708       206     397     149     752     (94.0)%   (2,353)  
Total operating expenses   106,178     110,451     113,734     138,405     468,768       129,460     126,762     125,741     381,963     10.6%   12,007  
                           
Income (loss) from operations   2,270     8,208     15,201     (14,275)     11,404       (5,248)     7,487     14,673     16,912     (3.5)%   (528)  
% Margin   5.0 %     24.3 %     40.2 %     (31.6)%     1.7 %       (3.0)%     4.0 %     7.5 %     3.0 %        
                           
Total other income, net   4,849     6,431     6,607     5,070     22,957       4,444     4,197     4,033     12,674     (39.0)%   (2,574)  
                           
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes   7,119     14,639     21,808     (9,205)     34,361       (804)     11,684     18,706     29,586     (14.2)%   (3,102)  
Income tax expense (benefit)   8,705     10,163     8,429     (3,027)     24,270       6,685     9,952     9,184     25,821     9.0%   755  
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations   (1,586)     4,476     13,379     (6,178)     10,091       (7,489)     1,732     9,522     3,765     (28.8)%   (3,857)  
                           
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax   -     387     598     805     1,790       -     -     1,688     1,688     182.3%   1,090  
                           
Net earnings (loss) $ (1,586)   $ 4,863   $ 13,977   $ (5,373)   $ 11,881     $ (7,489)   $ 1,732   $ 11,210   $ 5,453     (19.8)%   (2,767)  
                           
Basic earnings (loss) per share:                          
Continuing Operations   (0.02)     0.07     0.20     (0.09)     0.15       (0.11)     0.03     0.15     0.06     (28.5)%   (0.06)  
Discontinued Operations   0.00     0.01     0.01     0.01     0.03       0.00     0.00     0.03     0.03     183.7%   0.02  
Basic earnings (loss) per share   (0.02)     0.07     0.21     (0.08)     0.18       (0.11)     0.03     0.17     0.08     (19.4)%   (0.04)  
                           
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:                          
Continuing Operations   (0.02)     0.07     0.20     (0.09)     0.15       (0.11)     0.03     0.14     0.06     (27.5)%   (0.05)  
Discontinued Operations   0.00     0.01     0.01     0.01     0.03       0.00     0.00     0.03     0.03     187.3%   0.02  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   (0.02)     0.07     0.21     (0.08)     0.17       (0.11)     0.03     0.17     0.08     (18.4)%   (0.04)  
                           
                           
Basic weighted average shares   66,497     66,284     65,961     66,323     66,266       66,621     66,294     65,631     66,182        
Diluted weighted average shares   66,497     67,868     67,943     66,323     67,918       66,621     67,309     66,743     67,505        
                           
Some earnings (loss) per share amounts may not add due to rounding.                
                           

 

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EXPENSES (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  FY2024   FY2025
  6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024   6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 FY2025
Expenses:                    
Cost of revenue 45,621   41,212   44,934   47,722   179,489     51,749   51,234   54,998   157,981  
Research and development 34,519   33,733   37,788   45,161   151,201     44,118   43,889   42,735   130,742  
Sales and marketing 44,879   44,135   46,203   60,476   195,693     54,175   51,107   50,863   156,145  
General and administrative 26,664   26,009   27,241   30,252   110,166     30,961   31,369   31,994   94,324  
Gains, losses and other items, net 116   6,574   2,502   2,516   11,708     206   397   149   752  
                     
Gross profit, continuing operations: 108,448   118,659   128,935   124,130   480,172     124,212   134,249   140,414   398,875  
% Gross margin 70.4%   74.2%   74.2%   72.2%   72.8%     70.6%   72.4%   71.9%   71.6%  
                     
Excluded items:                    
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,290   1,217   1,181   3,097   8,785     3,846   3,748   3,686   11,280  
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue) 629   629   817   1,478   3,553     1,596   1,499   1,455   4,550  
Non-cash stock compensation (research and development) 5,077   5,293   6,960   9,859   27,189     10,205   10,920   10,085   31,210  
Non-cash stock compensation (sales and marketing) 3,736   4,786   4,089   6,337   18,948     7,093   7,383   7,278   21,754  
Non-cash stock compensation (general and administrative) 3,850   5,027   5,631   7,106   21,614     9,091   9,266   7,942   26,299  
Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other) 116   6,574   2,502   2,516   11,708     206   397   149   752  
Transformation costs (general and administrative) 1,875         1,875            
Total excluded items 18,573   23,526   21,180   30,393   93,672     32,037   33,213   30,595   95,845  
                     
Expenses, excluding items:                    
Cost of revenue 41,702   39,366   42,936   43,147   167,151     46,307   45,987   49,857   142,151  
Research and development 29,442   28,440   30,828   35,302   124,012     33,913   32,969   32,650   99,532  
Sales and marketing 41,143   39,349   42,114   54,139   176,745     47,082   43,724   43,585   134,391  
General and administrative 20,939   20,982   21,610   23,146   86,677     21,870   22,103   24,052   68,025  
                     
Gross profit, excluding items: 112,367   120,505   130,933   128,705   492,510     129,654   139,496   145,555   414,705  
% Gross margin 72.9%   75.4%   75.3%   74.9%   74.7%     73.7%   75.2%   74.5%   74.5%  
                     
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
                     

 

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  FY2024   FY2025
  6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024   6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 FY2025
                     
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 7,119 14,639 21,808 (9,205) 34,361   (804) 11,684 18,706 29,586
Income tax expense (benefit) 8,705 10,163 8,429 (3,027) 24,270   6,685 9,952 9,184 25,821
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (1,586) 4,476 13,379 (6,178) 10,091   (7,489) 1,732 9,522 3,765
                     
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - 387 598 805 1,790   - - 1,688 1,688
                     
Net earnings (loss) (1,586) 4,863 13,977 (5,373) 11,881   (7,489) 1,732 11,210 5,453
                     
Earnings (loss) per share:                    
Basic (0.02) 0.07 0.21 (0.08) 0.18   (0.11) 0.03 0.17 0.08
Diluted (0.02) 0.07 0.21 (0.08) 0.17   (0.11) 0.03 0.17 0.08
                     
Excluded items:                    
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,290 1,217 1,181 3,097 8,785   3,846 3,748 3,686 11,280
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 13,292 15,735 17,497 24,780 71,304   27,985 29,068 26,760 83,813
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 116 6,574 2,502 2,516 11,708   206 397 149 752
Transformation costs (general and administrative) 1,875 - - - 1,875   - - - -
Total excluded items from continuing operations 18,573 23,526 21,180 30,393 93,672   32,037 33,213 30,595 95,845
                     
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 25,692 38,165 42,988 21,188 128,033   31,233 44,897 49,301 125,431
Income tax expense (2) 6,167 9,036 10,732 3,947 29,882   7,371 10,745 12,421 30,537
Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations 19,525 29,129 32,256 17,241 98,151   23,862 34,152 36,880 94,894
                     
Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations                    
Basic 0.29 0.44 0.49 0.26 1.48   0.36 0.52 0.56 1.43
Diluted 0.29 0.43 0.47 0.25 1.45   0.35 0.51 0.55 1.41
                     
Basic weighted average shares 66,497 66,284 65,961 66,323 66,266   66,621 66,294 65,631 66,182
Diluted weighted average shares 67,388 67,868 67,943 68,471 67,918   68,463 67,309 66,743 67,505
                     
                     
Some totals may not add due to rounding                    
                     
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
                     

 

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the   For the
  quarter ending   year ending
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2025
       
       
       
GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (8,000)   $ 10,000
       
Excluded items:      
Purchased intangible asset amortization   3,000     14,000
Non-cash stock compensation   26,000     110,000
Restructuring costs   1,000     1,000
Total excluded items   30,000     125,000
       
Non-GAAP income from operations $ 22,000   $ 135,000
       
       
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
       

 

APPENDIX A
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Q3 FISCAL 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER KEY METRICS
 
To supplement our financial results, we use non-GAAP measures which exclude certain acquisition related expenses, non-cash stock compensation and restructuring charges. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures and schedules are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated GAAP financial statements. Our management regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. These measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is also based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures.
 
Our non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects when applicable:
 
Purchased intangible asset amortization: We incur amortization of purchased intangibles in connection with our acquisitions. Purchased intangibles include (i) developed technology, (ii) customer and publisher relationships, and (iii) trade names. We expect to amortize for accounting purposes the fair value of the purchased intangibles based on the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets will be consumed as revenue is generated. Although the intangible assets generate revenue for us, we exclude this item because this expense is non-cash in nature and because we believe the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.
 
Non-cash stock compensation: Non-cash stock compensation consists of charges for associate restricted stock units, performance shares and stock options in accordance with current GAAP related to stock-based compensation including expense associated with stock-based compensation related to unvested options assumed in connection with our acquisitions. As we apply stock-based compensation standards, we believe that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of the application of these standards to our operational performance. Although stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with current GAAP and constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense, such expense is excluded from non-GAAP results because it is not an expense that typically requires or will require cash settlement by us and because such expense is not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.
 
Restructuring charges: During the past several years, we have initiated certain restructuring activities in order to align our costs in connection with both our operating plans and our business strategies based on then-current economic conditions. As a result, we recognized costs related to termination benefits for employees whose positions were eliminated, lease and other contract termination charges, and asset impairments. These items, as well as third party expenses associated with business acquisitions in the current year, reported as gains, losses, and other items, net, are excluded from non-GAAP results because such amounts are not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.
 
Transformation costs: In previous years, we incurred significant expenses to separate the financial statements of our operating segments, with particular focus on segment-level balance sheets, and to evaluate portfolio priorities. Our criteria for excluding transformation expenses from our non-GAAP measures is as follows: 1) projects are discrete in nature; 2) excluded expenses consist only of third-party consulting fees that we would not incur otherwise; and 3) we do not exclude employee related expenses or other costs associated with the ongoing operations of our business. We substantially completed those projects during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, and through most of fiscal 2019, we incurred transaction support expenses and system separation costs related to the Company's announced evaluation of strategic options for its Marketing Solutions (AMS) business. In the first and second quarters of fiscal 2021 in response to the potential COVID-19 pandemic impact on our business and again during fiscal 2023 in response to macroeconomic conditions, we incurred significant costs associated with the assessment of strategic and operating plans, including our long-term location strategy, and assistance in implementing the restructuring activities as a result of this assessment.  Our criteria for excluding these costs are the same. We believe excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful for investors and provides meaningful supplemental information.
 
Our non-GAAP financial schedules are:
 
Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, and Non-GAAP expenses: Our Non-GAAP earnings per share, Non-GAAP income from operations, and Non-GAAP expenses reflect adjustments as described above, as well as the related tax effects where applicable.
 
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before income taxes, other expenses, depreciation and amortization, and including adjustments as described above. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments and to compare our results to those of our competitors. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplementary information to and facilitates analysis by investors in evaluating the Company's performance and trends. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings as an indicator of our performance.
 
Free Cash Flow: To supplement our statement of cash flows, we use a non-GAAP measure of cash flow to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Management believes that this measure of cash flow is meaningful since it represents the amount of money available from continuing operations for the Company's discretionary spending. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.
 

