Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,887 in the last 365 days.

scPharmaceuticals to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing cardiorenal healthcare through patient-centric innovations, today announced that John Tucker, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, February 12 at 2:40PM ET.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed here or under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

About scPharmaceuticals

At scPharmaceuticals, we are powered by passion, driven by patient care. Our Mission is focused on advancing cardiorenal care through innovative, integrated treatments that address unmet patient needs.

Our goal is to become the foremost advocate for patient-centric cardiorenal care, driving global health improvements through specialized, multidisciplinary approaches. scPharmaceuticals is expanding its reach, offering integrated therapies and products that address diverse healthcare needs and potentially improve the lives of our patients. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

Katherine Miranda
scPharmaceuticals Inc., 781-301-6869
kmiranda@scpharma.com

Investors:
Nick Colangelo
Gilmartin Group, 339-225-1047
Nick@GilmartinIR.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

scPharmaceuticals to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more