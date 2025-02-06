Sherweb and Check Point Software Unite to Strengthen MSP Cybersecurity with Advanced Email and Remote Access Solutions

The Two Companies Will Scale Security Against Cyber Attacks Via 7,500 MSPs That Serve More Than 100,000 Companies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherweb, the cloud marketplace and service provider that gives MSPs everything they need to run and scale their offerings, announced the launch of two new cybersecurity solutions. Working in collaboration with Check Point Software Technologies. Sherweb’s MSP partners now have access to Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration (formerly Avanan) and Check Point Harmony SASE (formerly Perimeter 81), in the Sherweb marketplace. Sherweb’s partners collectively support the IT needs of more than 100,000 companies, making it possible to scale Check Point’s solution for email and remote workplace-specific vulnerabilities quickly.

Email remains a top entry point for cyberattacks, including phishing, malware and business email compromise. To address these threats, Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration provides an API-driven approach to email security. Unlike traditional solutions requiring cumbersome MX record changes, Harmony Email deploys in just a few clicks, seamlessly integrating with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. This advanced solution ensures MSPs can offer their clients unmatched protection and operational efficiency without disrupting existing workflows.

As hybrid work becomes the norm, businesses face new challenges in secure remote access and network protection. Check Point Harmony SASE addresses these needs with a fully integrated, cloud-based platform designed to replace traditional VPNs. Offering unmatched scalability, visibility and compliance management, Harmony SASE enables MSPs to protect client networks and applications while adapting to the evolving landscape of hybrid work environments.

“By introducing Check Point solutions to our marketplace, we’re empowering MSPs to meet today’s evolving security challenges with innovative, scalable solutions,” said Benji Germain, VP of Product at Sherweb. “These additions reflect our commitment to helping partners streamline operations, enhance client security and unlock new growth opportunities with confidence.”

“Check Point’s partnership with Sherweb reinforces its commitment to equipping MSPs with advanced, easy-to-manage security solutions to address challenges like digital transformation, hybrid work, and SaaS proliferation. With Harmony SASE and Harmony Email & Collaboration now available in Sherweb’s marketplace, MSPs have access to a competitive edge through unified network and email security solutions that deliver advanced threat protection while being simple to manage. Together, we’re helping partners secure their customers’ critical assets,” said Francisco Criado, Check Point’s VP of Global Partner Ecosystem Organization.

Check Point’s reputation for delivering robust, easy-to-deploy cybersecurity solutions aligns with Sherweb’s mission to empower MSPs with tools that streamline operations and enhance service offerings. Through this partnership, Sherweb reinforces its role as a trusted single point of contact for cybersecurity solutions, offering partners the flexibility to meet diverse client needs in today’s complex threat landscape.

