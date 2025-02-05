Slovenia on the road to a new supercomputer

SLOVENIA, February 5 - The new supercomputer will build on the existing capabilities of the Vega supercomputer, enabling sophisticated research and the development of cutting-edge solutions in fields such as artificial intelligence, big data analysis, biotechnology, and environmental sciences. The project is expected to foster new business opportunities, create jobs and enhance Slovenia’s international visibility.

The tender was submitted by the Institute of Information Science (IZUM), with support from the Ministry of Digital Transformation, on behalf of a consortium of organisations, including the Jožef Stefan Institute, Arnes, the University of Maribor, the University of Ljubljana, the University of Nova Gorica, the University of Primorska, the Faculty of Information Studies in Novo Mesto, the Ljubljana Technology Park, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia.

The Minister of Digital Transformation, Ksenija Klampfer, said of the project: "The new supercomputer will significantly upgrade our existing capabilities and enable us to carry out the most demanding research. Beyond technological progress, the project will also create new employment opportunities, strengthen the competitiveness of the Slovenian economy, and elevate Slovenia's profile as an advanced digital nation." She added that the total project value was EUR 150 million, with up to EUR 75 million coming from national funds and up to EUR 75 million from EU co-financing.

The supercomputer and AI Factory project is of strategic importance for Slovenia, as it will accelerate the digital transformation of the economy, boost the competitiveness of businesses, and provide long-term support for the development of innovative technologies. In October 2024, the Slovenian Government adopted a decision to support the tender to the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking call, solidifying Slovenia's position among the leading countries in high-performance computing.