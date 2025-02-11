Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market in South Asia & Oceania Expected to Reach $398.11 Million by 2034 at 8% CAGR

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Industry Analysis in South Asia & Oceania

Analysis of Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Industry Covering Countries Includes Analysis of India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia

MD, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) market in South Asia and Oceania has been witnessing significant growth, driven by factors such as regulatory support, environmental awareness, and increasing demand for biodegradable materials. Demand for polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) in South Asia & Oceania is calculated at a market value of US$ 184.4 million for 2024. The South Asia & Oceania market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8% and reach a valuation of US$ 398.11 million by 2034. As a biodegradable bioplastic, PBAT is used in various applications, including compost and garbage bags, cling films, mulch films, and medical accessories, and is gaining traction due to its eco-friendly properties.Market OutlookThe growth outlook for the market is largely shaped by evolving government regulations in South Asia and Oceania. These regulations are progressively promoting sustainable and biodegradable materials while phasing out single-use plastics. Additionally, the increasing awareness among consumers about the environmental impact of conventional plastics is pushing industries to adopt PBAT in their products. For example, PBAT-based cling films are forecasted to see a significant rise in demand due to the shift toward sustainable packaging solutions in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods industries. The market is expected to grow at an 8.4% CAGR for PBAT-based cling films through 2034.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9836 Key countries such as India, Australia, and others in the region are contributing significantly to this market expansion. In India, government initiatives to tackle plastic pollution and the rapid urbanization process have led to a growing demand for biodegradable alternatives. PBAT is positioned as a viable solution, particularly in packaging applications such as films and bags. Similarly, Australia’s focus on circular economy principles and sustainable packaging solutions has increased the demand for PBAT. The country’s commitment to reducing plastic waste and its emphasis on recyclable materials has further solidified PBAT's popularity.Competitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape in the South Asia and Oceania PBAT market is marked by the presence of major players like BASF SE, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, and Far Eastern New Century Corporation. These companies are investing in research and development to innovate and improve PBAT manufacturing technologies. The advancements in PBAT production are enhancing its mechanical properties, such as tensile strength and flexibility, making it suitable for a wider range of applications. Additionally, technological innovations are also improving scalability, making PBAT more cost-effective and accessible to various industries.Market DynamicsThe packaging industry, particularly, is a key driver of PBAT demand. As regulations around plastic usage become more stringent, there is a noticeable shift toward biodegradable alternatives. The ban on single-use plastics in many countries in South Asia and Oceania is further bolstering the demand for PBAT in packaging applications. Consumer awareness about sustainability is also influencing purchasing decisions, leading companies to incorporate more eco-friendly materials like PBAT into their packaging solutions. This trend is expected to continue, with PBAT-based packaging solutions seeing a substantial market expansion, projected to grow at an 8.3% CAGR through 2034.the polybutylene adipate terephthalate market in South Asia and Oceania is on an upward trajectory, fueled by market development initiatives, increasing environmental regulations, and innovations in PBAT manufacturing technologies. The market outlook is promising, and PBAT’s application in packaging and other industries is expected to expand significantly, driven by consumer demand for sustainable and biodegradable solutions. Competitive players in the market are focusing on research and development to meet these growing demands and maintain their market position.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9836 Key Companies Profiled-BASF SE; Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited; Far Eastern New Century Corporation; Novamont S.p.A.Segmentation of PBAT Study in South Asia & OceaniaBy Application :Compost & Garbage BagsCling FilmsMulch FilmsMedical AccessoriesOthersBy End-Use Industry :PackagingAgriculture & HorticultureConsumer & HomecareCoatingsOthersBy Country :IndiaIndonesiaMalaysiaThailandAustralia & New ZealandRest of SAExplore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:A newly published market research report by Fact.MR reveals that sales of polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) in Europe are set to reach US$ 826.6 million in 2024. The European market is forecasted to expand rapidly at 9.9% CAGR climb to a value of US$ 2.13 billion by the end of 2034.Demand for polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) in Latin America is estimated at a market value of US$ 165.7 million in 2024. The Latin American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% and reach US$ 332.72 million by 2034.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.