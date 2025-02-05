Middlesex Water Company Announces Appointment of Brian Hague as new Vice President of Communications & Corporate Affairs

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) today announced the hiring of Brian Hague as its Vice President of Communications and Corporate Affairs, where he will focus on internal and external communications, crisis management, government affairs, and community outreach.

Hague comes to MWC with over 20 years of communications experience in both the public and private sectors. He has held numerous senior leadership roles in state and local government, mid-size and national public relations firms. His most recent position was Director of Government Affairs and Communications for the American Dream entertainment and retail destination in northern New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to have Brian join our executive team,” said Nadine Leslie, President and CEO of Middlesex Water Company. “Brian is a well-known and well-respected public affairs professional who will lead our communications and community engagement efforts. He will be a tremendous asset in strengthening relationships with elected officials, community stakeholders, and enhancing our brand.”

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex is focused on meeting the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure, and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth, and quality of life.

Media Contact:

Summer DeFEO, Director of Communications

sdefeo@middlesexwater.com

(732) 638-7510

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/435c85fe-bdbf-4258-92eb-509c7cf1e725

