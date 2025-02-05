SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm 

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has commenced an investigation into Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (“Charter”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

On November 13, 2024, Charter announced that it would be acquiring Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty”) in an all-stock transaction. According to the announcement, Charter intends to issue to Liberty’s shareholders 0.236 of a share of Charter common stock per share of Liberty common stock held.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Charter’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws in agreeing to acquire Liberty, and whether all material information about the proposed transaction is being properly disclosed to investors.

Charter shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm and request a consultation by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/charter-communications/



Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

