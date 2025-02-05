Faith-Based Finance: About My Father’s Business Reveals Biblical Principles for Wealth, Stewardship & Financial Freedom

About My Father’s Business: Enslaved Vs Entrusted: Strategic Kingdom Stewardship in Business Sam Vadakekut, Author of About My Father’s Business

A faith-based guide to financial success, About My Father’s Business teaches biblical principles for wealth, stewardship, and lasting financial freedom.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As financial uncertainty rises, many are searching for values-driven strategies to achieve financial stability while staying true to their faith. In About My Father’s Business : Enslaved vs. Entrusted – Strategic Kingdom Stewardship in Business, wealth strategist and entrepreneur Sam Vadakekut unveils a transformational approach to financial success, blending biblical stewardship principles with proven wealth-building strategies.With over 25 years of experience in business and finance, Vadakekut challenges conventional financial wisdom and presents a Kingdom-driven approach where money is viewed not just as a tool for personal gain but as a resource to serve a greater purpose. Readers will learn how to move from financial stress to financial freedom by adopting timeless biblical financial principles that lead to stability, growth, and legacy-building.Kingdom Stewardship: A New Approach to Wealth & SuccessAbout My Father’s Business shifts the conversation from traditional financial success to intentional stewardship, teaching that true wealth isn’t about how much is earned but how well it’s managed. Through over 2,000 biblical references, Vadakekut delivers clear, actionable insights to help individuals align their financial decisions with faith-based principles.Key takeaways include:• Implementing stewardship-based financial strategies to achieve long-term success.• Using tax-free, risk-free investment strategies to build and protect wealth.• Shifting from ownership to Kingdom stewardship for a purpose-driven approach to money.• Creating generational wealth rooted in faith-based values.• Overcoming financial fear and uncertainty through biblical wisdom."Financial success isn’t measured by how much you earn, but by how wisely you steward and multiply what you’ve been entrusted with," says Vadakekut.Who This Book is ForThis book is ideal for:• Entrepreneurs seeking to build profitable, purpose-driven businesses while honoring their faith.• Professionals looking for financial stability and long-term security.• Faith-driven individuals who want to align their financial decisions with biblical principles.• Anyone feeling financially stuck and ready to adopt a Kingdom-centered financial approach.What Sets This Book Apart?Unlike typical finance books that focus solely on wealth accumulation, About My Father’s Business provides a faith-based framework for financial success, helping readers create lasting impact beyond themselves. Vadakekut draws from his personal experience scaling businesses, overcoming financial setbacks, and mentoring others toward sustainable wealth.Order Your Copy TodayAbout My Father’s Business is available now on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats. Readers ready to transform their financial future can order their copy today and start applying faith-based financial strategies for lasting success.About the AuthorSam Vadakekut is a Wealth Strategist, Kingdom Stewardship Advisor, and entrepreneur dedicated to helping individuals and businesses achieve financial success by applying biblical financial principles. With over 25 years of experience, he has guided countless individuals toward debt-free living, sustainable financial growth, and a Kingdom-focused approach to money management. Learn more at AboutMyFathersBusiness.life

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.