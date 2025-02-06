Relationship Expert Annmarie Kelly Available for Valentine’s Day & Dating Articles

The Five-Year Marriage® Annmarie Kelly

The biggest issue I see with long-term relationships is stagnation. People commit to marriage without a plan for how to grow together through life’s changes over time.” — Annmarie Kelly

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Valentine’s Day approaches, media outlets across the country are searching for fresh insights into modern relationships, dating trends, and long-term commitment strategies. Renowned relationship expert, bestselling author, and creator of The Five-Year Marriage® Annmarie Kelly , is available for interviews and expert commentary on topics including:✔ Why traditional marriage is failing and what works instead✔ How women can create strong relationship agreements✔ Dating trends like The Burned Haystack Dating Methodand what happens after you find ‘the needle’✔ How The Five-Year Marriagehelps couples create a lifetime of happiness and connectionDue to laryngitis, written interviews and responses are preferred.She has been interviewed in many major media outlets, including Tamron Hall, Marie Claire, Growth Marriage, Philadelphia Magazine, TZR, Pretty Opinionated, and Authority Magazine.The Burned Haystack Dating Method– And What Happens NextWith dating trends shifting dramatically, more women are embracing strategies like The Burned Haystack Dating Methodto filter out incompatible partners quickly. But once they find their “needle in the haystack,” how can they maintain a thriving, fulfilling relationship?Kelly’s groundbreaking book, The Five-Year Marriage 2nd Edition: Secrets, Tools, and Strategies for Reimagining Marriage So It Works for You, provides a proven roadmap for modern couples who want to keep their love fresh and their relationship thriving for life.“The biggest issue I see with long-term relationships is stagnation,” says Kelly. “People commit to marriage without a plan for how to grow together through life’s changes over time. That’s why I created The Five-Year Marriage—to give couples a way to put a pin in the timeline of their marriage with a step-by-step plan that enables them to reevaluate, rethink, and reset their marriage adjust for life’s changes while maintaining love, respect, and partnership.”A Practical Solution to Love That LastsUnlike traditional marriage, which assumes one agreement made on the wedding day should last a lifetime, The Five-Year Marriageoperates on five-year renewable agreements that help partners:✔ Check in with each other’s evolving needs and goals✔ Adapt to life’s changes without growing apart✔ Improve communication, intimacy, emotional safety, and trust✔ Ensure both individuals continue to thrive—togetherKelly’s expertise has been featured in national media, and her work has helped thousands of couples create strong, lasting relationships based on communication, flexibility, and shared vision.Interview Annmarie KellyWith Valentine’s Day and dating season in full swing, Kelly is available to provide engaging, expert insights for media stories on relationships, marriage trends, and dating strategies.Due to laryngitis, written interviews and responses are preferred.To request an interview with Annmarie Kelly, contact Annmarie at Annmarie@AnnmarieKelly.com, or 610-738-8225, or text to 610-529-9032About Annmarie KellyAnnmarie Kelly has been married EIGHT times…to the same man…for just five years each time. She is a bestselling author, speaker, and relationship strategist known for her bold approach to marriage, empowerment, and success. Her innovative Five-Year Marriagemodel is changing the way couples approach commitment, providing a structure for lifelong love that evolves over time. She is the past host of The Friday Happy Hour on WCHE in West Chester, PA, and Not Your Mother’s Marriage on the This Is It network, where she shared insights on relationships, personal growth, and creating a fulfilling life.To learn more, visit https://annmariekelly.com/

