Truxton Continues to Add Talent and Depth to the Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton is pleased to announce the addition of several new colleagues over the last two months. Truxton continues to attract some of the nation’s top talent in the finance industry.

"Truxton is always looking for talented professionals who can enhance the way we serve our clients," said Tom Stumb, CEO and Chairman. "Over the past twenty years, we have been fortunate to build a team of dedicated individuals who are committed to doing the right thing for our clients. We truly believe we have the finest team in the industry."

Steve Pelmore Jr., CPA joins the Wealth team as Vice President, Tax Strategist and Wealth Advisor. Mr. Pelmore has nearly 20 years of experience in public accounting. Prior to Truxton, he served as a Senior Tax Manager for Blankenship CPA Group and has held various roles with the Internal Revenue Service. Steve is a graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana with a MS in Taxation, a graduate of Tennessee State University with a BBA in Economics and Finance and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and an Enrolled Agent (EA). Prior to his career as a CPA, Steve served as a Captain in the US Army & US Army Reserve, participated in various overseas tours of duty and earned numerous service awards.

“Steve is an accomplished tax professional that brings considerable capabilities to Truxton which will meaningfully benefit our clients,” said Drew Mallory, Senior Managing Director and Chief Fiduciary Officer. “His strong command of income and transfer taxation immediately strengthens our team’s ability to provide strategic tax advice to Ultra High Net Worth families and business owners.”

"We are thrilled that Steve has joined our team. His decades of experience and knowledge and commitment to excellence will serve our clients, colleagues and shareholders well," remarks Peter Deming, CPA, Senior Wealth and Tax Strategist.

The Truxton Banking team adds Carson Walter as a Credit Analyst. Mr. Walter is a graduate of The Citadel with Master’s of Business Administration and a graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, earning his BS in Business Administration.

Nathan Johnson joins the Finance team as an Accountant after five years working as a finance associate for the Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia. He earned his Master’s of Business Administration from Regis University and his BBA in Accounting from Southern Adventist University.

Also, Truxton adds Keegan Fornoff as an Office Coordinator. Prior to Truxton, Ms. Fornoff worked in communications and served as an assistant volleyball coach. She is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, earning her BS in Psychology, and was a 4-year member of the Division I Women's Volleyball Team, and later earning her Master's of Science in Exercise and Sport Psychology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

"We are excited to welcome this exceptional group of professionals," said Derrick Jones, President of Truxton. "They bring a wealth of talent, experience, and energy, as well as an unwavering dedication to serving sophisticated clients at the highest level. We look forward to the impact they will have on improving client outcomes and driving our business forward."

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

