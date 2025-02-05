McCormack Baron Companies Expands Impact with Launch of McCormack Baron Residential

New Initiative to Bring Speed, Flexibility, and Innovation to America’s Housing Challenges

We’re not just developing housing—we’re creating opportunities for families, students, seniors and professionals to live in well-designed, accessible communities where they can thrive.” — Vincent Bennett, Chief Executive Officer

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Making bold moves to tackle the growing need for attainable housing, McCormack Baron Companies launches McCormack Baron Residential, a dynamic new company dedicated to addressing workforce, senior, education, and medical-related housing shortages across the country.For more than 50 years, McCormack Baron has helped lay the foundation for excellence in community and housing development, and the creation of McCormack Baron Residential will extend the company’s leadership in the multifamily housing industry by bringing fresh energy, new financial structures, and innovative partnerships to the evolving housing landscape in America. McCormack Baron Residential will focus on attainable housing solutions for families, essential workers, students, and seniors giving them access to high-quality homes in desirable communities.“The launch of McCormack Baron Residential represents an exciting evolution of our mission,” said Vincent Bennett, Chief Executive Officer. “We’re not just developing housing—we’re creating opportunities for families, students, seniors and professionals to live in well-designed, accessible communities where they can thrive.”McCormack Baron Residential will be led by industry veteran Joseph Weatherly, who came to McCormack Baron in 2019 to lead business development efforts. During that time, his team generated more than 10,000 units to the company’s national pipeline. Joe will serve as Chief Development Officer as head of McCormack Baron Residential.A Bold Approach to Workforce HousingFlexibility and agility will be hallmarks of McCormack Baron Residential’s proactive approach to development, tailoring solutions to the unique needs of individual markets. With a national footprint, McCormack Baron Residential will bring its expertise to both new and existing markets, leveraging its deep industry relationships and partnerships with anchor institutions to drive transformational projects.Commitment to Excellence, Expanding the MissionMcCormack Baron Companies remains committed to its leadership in public housing redevelopment. McCormack Baron Residential will extend that impact by broadening the range of housing options available to those in need and strengthening communities at every level. McCormack Baron Residential’s initial developments, set to begin breaking ground in 2025, include high-impact attainable housing in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and Las Vegas.

