LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE APPOINTS NEW VICE PRESIDENT, ASSOCIATE VICE PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

Candace Jones is the Vice President of Administrative and Business Services, Rick von Kolen is the Associate Vice President of Human Resources, and Fabiola Huerta is the Director of Administrative and Business Services.

Long Beach, CA, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Long Beach Community College District (LBCCD) Board of Trustees recently approved the selection of Candace Jones as the Vice President of Administrative and Business Services, Rick von Kolen as Associate Vice President of Human Resources, and Fabiola Huerta as the Director of Administrative and Business Services for Long Beach City College (LBCC).

“We welcome these Higher Education Rock Stars to our outstanding leadership team at Long Beach City College,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, LBCC Board of Trustees President. “Their combined expertise will enhance the college’s overall business operations and strengthen our abilities to support employees to perform at a high level.”

“Candace Jones, Rick von Kolen, and Fabiola Huerta join us at a pivotal moment as we work to advance student success and equity at LBCC,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, LBCC President. “Their leadership will play a critical role in ensuring that we deliver exceptional resources and opportunities that empower our students to achieve their goals and thrive in an inclusive learning environment. From modernized facilities and cutting-edge technology, to hiring talented faculty who reflect the diversity of our students, their contributions will shape how our community and students experience LBCC.”

Jones will oversee the districtwide fiscal, facilities, business, and technology services. Reporting to the Vice President of Human Resources, von Kolen will oversee programs such as collective bargaining, employee relations, and academic recruitment and hiring. Huerta will report to Jones and will oversee purchasing, contracts, mail and reprographics services, and other areas.

Jones was the Assistant-Superintendent/Vice President of Business and Administrative Services at Pasadena City College. She joined Pasadena City College in 2018, transitioning from career positions at the University of California, Office of the President, UCLA, and Pepperdine University. She holds a Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts in History from Pepperdine University and is completing an Ed.D. program with Saint Mary’s College of California.

Von Kolen comes to LBCC with 20 years in higher education and 14 years of Human Resources experience. He previously served as the Employee Relations Director for CSU Long Beach, and the Director of Employee & Labor Relations for Los Angeles Community College District. He holds a Juris Doctorate from Whittier Law School, and a Bachelor of Arts from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

Huerta brings more than 16 years of public sector experience and is known for her strategic leadership, financial acumen, and operational excellence. In her previous role as the city manager and city clerk for La Habra Heights, she successfully oversaw the agency's budget and implemented innovative fiscal policies to streamline procurement and enhance accountability. Huerta holds a Master of Arts in Humanities from Mount Saint Mary’s College and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a Minor in Speech Communications from California State University, Fullerton.

# # #

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.

Stacey Toda Long Beach City College 5629384004 stoda@lbcc.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.