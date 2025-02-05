United Steelworkers union welcomes B.C. government's initiative to fast-track major projects, advocate for forest workers

BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) welcomes Premier David Eby and the Government of British Columbia’s decision to expedite major projects, representing an investment of approximately $20 billion, and for establishing a council to advocate for forest workers in the face of existing and pending duties and tariffs.

The strategic move to advance critical mineral and energy products not only boosts the province's economic resilience, but also ensures job security for USW members, particularly those at the Red Chris and Highland Valley Copper mines. The inclusion of the Red Chris and Highland Valley Copper mine expansion in this initiative underscores the government's commitment to sustaining and building employment opportunities within the mining sector. By accelerating these projects, the province is taking proactive steps to mitigate external economic pressures and reinforce that B.C. is a key leader in the sector.

“The B.C. government's decision to fast-track these critical projects proves their dedication to economic growth and stability,” said Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada. “This initiative not only secures jobs for our members, but also strengthens the province's economy, making it more resilient against external challenges, including those from U.S. President Donald Trump.”

The advisory council to deal with potential impacts of increased duties and possible additive tariffs on lumber exports to the U.S. is equally important. The USW is pleased to be included in the council, which is working to get rid of the softwood duties put in place by the U.S. and advocate to the federal government to support the industry and workers until a deal can be reached.

The USW remains committed to working alongside the B.C. government and industry stakeholders to ensure that the development of these projects uphold the highest standards of safety, environmental responsibility and engagement with Indigenous communities and the public.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with the B.C. government to respond to trade threats and mitigate impacts while we strengthen our provincial economy and diversify markets,” said Lunny. “Workers are and need to continue to be front and centre in these efforts.

About the United Steelworkers union:

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada, 604-329-5308, slunny@usw.ca

Brett Barden, USW communications, bbarden@usw.ca, 604-445-6956

