Money Transfer Agencies Market on Track to Achieve $65.87 Trillion Valuation by 2032, Driven by 16.2% Growth

Discover the $65.87 Trillion Money Transfer Market: Get Insights on 16.2% CAGR Growth by 2032

Increase in Demand for Cross-border Transactions” — amr

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Money Transfer Agencies Market by Service Type (Money Transfer and Currency Exchange), and End User (Business and Individual): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global money transfer agencies industry generated $14.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $65.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The growth in digitalization in the financial sector is driving the demand for the money transfer agencies market. In addition, the integration of blockchain and cryptocurrency is expected to fuel the growth of the market in upcoming years. Furthermore, increasing demand for cross-border transactions is propelling the growth of the market.

"𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒇𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒍𝒚 𝒊𝒏 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒃𝒐𝒐𝒔𝒕 𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒍𝒚 𝒊𝒏 𝒖𝒑𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝒐𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔. 𝑭𝒖𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓, 𝒂𝒔 𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝒃𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝑪𝑩𝑫𝑪𝒔, 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒇𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒆, 𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝑩𝑫𝑪𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒑𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒑𝒆 𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒔-𝒃𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔"

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

By service type, the money transfer segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global money transfer agencies' market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, as customers are seeking faster cross-border transactions, and money transfer agencies are responding with real-time or instant transfer options to meet this demand. In addition, transparency in fee structures and exchange rates is a key customer expectation. However, the currency exchange segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032, as money transfer agencies are increasingly offering digital currency exchange services through online platforms and mobile apps, enabling customers to convert currencies conveniently and quickly.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

By end user, the individual segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global money transfer agencies market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to many money transfer agencies are integrating with popular mobile wallet services, enabling users to receive funds directly into their digital wallets.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global money transfer agencies market revenue, as various people in North America use money transfer agencies to send funds to family members and friends in other countries. These agencies provide a convenient and often cost-effective way to transfer money internationally, which is particularly important for immigrants and expatriates. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2032 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the Asia-Pacific region, where remittances represent a substantial use of money transfer companies. Many people who work overseas send money to their families. A dependable and practical method of facilitating these international transfers is through money transfer companies.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Ria Financial Services
Skrill
MoneyGram
SMALL WORLD FINANCIAL SERVICES
Remitly, Inc.
Xoom Corporation (Paypal)
Wise Payments Limited
WorldRemit
The Western Union
XE.com Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of key players in the global money transfer agencies market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the money transfer agencies market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing money transfer agencies market share.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the money transfer agencies' market size segmentation assists to determine the prevailing merchant banking services market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global money transfer agencies' market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐀𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Money Transfer
Currency Exchange

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
Individual
Business

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa) 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

