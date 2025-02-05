3M PFAS settlement grant program RFP now open (published February 5, 2025)

A request for proposals has opened for restoration and recreation projects in the Twin Cities east metropolitan area and in downstream areas of the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers that have been affected by Per- and Polyfluorinated Alkyl Substances (PFAS) released by 3M.

The state of Minnesota reached a settlement with 3M in 2018 after alleging that the company’s releases of PFAS chemicals had damaged drinking water and natural resources in the Twin Cities east metropolitan area. After legal and other expenses were paid, about $720 million will be invested in drinking water and natural resource projects. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are co-trustees of these funds.

Priority 1, about $700 million, is dedicated to drinking water projects in the Twin Cities east metropolitan area.

Priority 2, up to $20 million, is for projects that restore and enhance aquatic resources, wildlife, habitat, fishing, and outdoor recreational opportunities in the project area. The project area includes portions of Washington, Ramsey and Dakota counties and downstream areas of the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers affected by PFAS released by 3M. A project area map is available on the 3M PFAS settlement homepage.

Applicant organizations must be capable of planning and executing a project in the project area. Applications will be considered from local units of government, nonprofit organizations, watershed districts, federal/state agencies, Tribes, and schools. Individuals or for-profit organizations are not eligible to apply for a grant.

To be considered, a project must help achieve one or more of these settlement goals:

Goal 1 – Restore, protect, and enhance aquatic and terrestrial resources, wildlife, and habitats.

Goal 2 – Increase understanding of fish tissue contamination, improve communication about PFAS-based fish consumption advisories, and identify and enhance alternative, non-contaminated fishing areas.

Goal 3 – Improve and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities.

Applicants can apply for no less than $20,000 per project. No match is required.

The RFP is a two-part proposal process:

Applicants will first submit a letter of intent — a brief project description and map to determine whether a project qualifies for Priority 2 funding. Agency staff will review all submissions and apply the project criteria and specifications in determining which applications will be invited to submit a full application. Letters of intent can be submitted via email until 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 4 to [email protected].

Project criteria and specifications were determined by project co-trustees (the Minnesota DNR and the Minnesota PCA) in consultation with two work groups — a government and 3M work group and a resident work group.

Specifics about how to submit a letter of intent and other details are available on the project webpage. More information about the 3M PFAS Settlement and Priority 2 is available on the 3M PFAS Settlement web portal. The webpage and the portal both include a link to sign up for email updates. Questions can be emailed to [email protected].