Blind Bolts Market Poised for Growth: Projected to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030

Blind Bolts Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

A blind bolt is a fastener that is meant to be stronger and last longer than a rivet or weld.” — amr

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global blind bolts market generated $3.58 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $5.77 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.🔹 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂The global blind bolts market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. Commonly observed types of blind bolts are heavy duty and thin wall. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications such as construction, railway, marine, aerospace, and others. The market is mainly driven by increase in manufacturing of various aircraft and helicopters and rise in construction activities. However, lack of expertise for installing the bolts hinders the market growth.Surge in demand from the automotive industry, growth of the heavy engineering and construction industries, and rise in government investments in large-scale infrastructure projects drive the global blind bolts market growth. However, variations in currency exchange rates and lowered steel and metal prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, geographical expansion and increase in production of various aircraft, such as commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and helicopters present new opportunities in the coming years.🔹 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11840 Based on product type, the heavy-duty segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the thin wall segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.Based on application, the automotive segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global blind bolts market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the construction segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.In terms of region, the global blind bolts market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to operating assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China. Furthermore, there are upcoming indigenous aircraft programs such as COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ. In addition, governments focus on increasing their defense budget to acquire latest military aircraft to improve their defense unit. All these factors influence the overall growth of the blind bolts market in the region. In Europe, rise in construction activity is expected to drive the blind bolts market during the forecast period. For instance, in Swansea, UK, Bouygues is going to build a hi-tech office by 2023. Such construction activities are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the blind bolts market in this region.🔰𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 🔰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3a34864d474f41f5cf3b464124b0c273 However, during the pandemic, various manufacturers in the blind bolts market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. In addition, lack of technology also constricted supply of machines of blind bolts. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of blind bolts companies.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Leading players of the global blind bolts market analyzed in the research include 3V Fasteners Company Inc., Henry Venables Product Ltd., ELITE Fasteners, Inc., Arconic Corporation, Kwikbolt Limited, Precision Castparts Corp., PCC Fasteners, TriMas Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and BMB Fasteners.Key players in the blind bolts market are striving for innovation to cater to customer requirements, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, UK-based Parker tools has an exclusive product line known as high tensile grade 8.8 that caters to customers from the aerospace and other industries. Such factors are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.🔰𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬🔰Industrial Refrigeration MarketPipes MarketWater Chillers MarketAsia-Pacific Hydraulic Tools and Equipment MarketAir Compressor MarketWelding Equipment MarketConstruction 4.0 marketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.