Ozan Electronic Money Kicks Off 2025 with Strong Momentum

Ozan Electronic Money (Ozan SuperApp) has announced a strong start to 2025 by the appointment of Mr. Özgür Gerçek as CEO.

Ready for a Strong, Innovative Future” — Özgür Gerçek, CEO

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ozan Electronic Money Ozan SuperApp ), a leading Turkish fintech, has announced a strong start to 2025 driven by its new leadership team and objectives. The appointment of Mr. Özgür Gerçek as CEO marks a dynamic new era for the innovative payment services provider. Gerçek was formerly the Chief Sales Officer at Ozan and lately, the CEO of sister company Payfull. Other key appointments include Mr. Eren Kumcuoğlu's transition from Chief Marketing Officer to Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Cenk Küçükiravul's promotion to Chief Product Officer. Furthermore, Mr. Tansel Kılıç is appointed as the Chief Technology Officer who will bolster its technology infrastructure. The strategic restructuring is poised to not only propel Ozan's growth but also contribute to the broader financial transformation of the sector.Ozan enters 2025 with a revitalised vision to accelerate the financial transformation of businesses through its comprehensive suite of financial technologies. The new leadership team is committed to delivering more innovative and proactive solutions that will be tailored to a broader set of sectors. Their efforts have already yielded impressive results: In December ‘24 and January ‘25, Ozan has achieved consecutive transaction volume and revenue records."Ready for a Strong, Innovative Future"— Özgür GerçekÖzgür Gerçek, the newly appointed CEO of Ozan SuperApp, emphasised the company's dedication to providing proactive, user-centric solutions powered by cutting-edge technologies. "The past year was exciting and transformative for both Ozan and the fintech sector. With our renewed team, we're launching 2025 with greater strength and a drive for innovation that our customers will appreciate in an ever-competitive landscape. Ozan’s strategic appointments invest into our immediate future, gearing us for a more powerful, innovative leap forward. As one of Turkiye's fastest-growing fintech companies, our 2025 strategy and objectives align with our overriding ambition to anchor Ozan among the top three fintech companies in Turkiye. We will also focus on implementing our sustainable growth plan on a global scale," explained Gerçek."Pioneering the Future of fintech while Differentiating Ozan""We aim to accelerate our pace and impact on the sector through our innovative solutions," Gerçek added. "Our product development vision is centred on creating an ecosystem that touches every aspect of finance. We are also expanding the financial solutions we offer to our customers through collaborations with partners from various sectors. This enables us to pioneer the future of financial technologies while successfully differentiating Ozan in the market.With our strong team and renewed vision, we will enhance Ozan's ability to provide a seamless financial experience, strengthening our position not only in Turkiye but also in the global arena by creating new growth opportunities. 2025 will bring truly unlimited opportunities for innovation to the sector, and we are determined to make the most of them and achieve an even stronger position."“Ozan Has Tailored Financial Solutions for Every Sector”—Eren KumcuoğluEren Kumcuoğlu, COO of SuperApp, highlighted the company's focus on sector-specific solutions in the new era. "We simplify the operational processes of our business partners in the e-commerce, retail, and service sectors through tailored financial solutions, contributing to their revenue growth. As exports become increasingly critical in today's business conjecture, we offer Ozan’s 'Collections in Foreign Currency' solution to our customers and industry stakeholders, enhancing and broadening local businesses’ ability to receive foreign currency payments. Our solutions extend beyond Virtual POS and Physical POS; we offer flexible infrastructures suitable for every business model through our wallet and card payment solutions, aiming to lead the financial transformation of various sectors. By focusing on financial inclusion, we aim to become not only the best collection tool for businesses, but also their strategic growth partner," noted Kumcuoğlu.“Ozan’s Focus is Financial Inclusion” —Cenk KüçükiravulCenk Küçükiravul, CPO of Ozan SuperApp, who recently joined to enhance the company's product management processes, stated, "We design our product ecosystem to address not only our customers' current needs but also the financial conditions they may face in the future. Our product development strategy aims to find innovative solutions that simplify our customers' business processes while giving them a competitive advantage in trade. With our existing licenses plus our upcoming FAST membership, we will offer both domestic and international money transfers at affordable costs (FAST is Turkiye's 24/7 instant payment system enabling real-time money transfers between bank accounts in Turkish Lira). Additionally, we will enhance our financial capabilities by offering various financial products to our customers under a single roof. We will continue to make a difference in the market via open banking and brand-new products in the near future."Focus on Export & International BusinessOne of the most notable areas of focus for Ozan Electronic Money in 2024 was its strategic initiatives in e-export., as the company developed specialised solutions for e-exporting companies. As the global fintech ecosystem matures rapidly, the evolving sector regulations have also inspired Ozan's product development. The most significant breakthrough in this context was the "Collections in Foreign Currencies" solution, which simplifies the foreign currency collection processes of e-exporting companies and increases their competitiveness. Businesses that can collect payments in 27 different currencies, particularly in US Dollars, Euros, and Pound Sterling, now have a stronger position in global trade by benefiting from incentives in Turkiye without incurring high costs and having to make extra agreements with international POS institutions. Additionally, with fraud prevention rules and high card acceptance rates, Ozan has managed to increase the overall sales of its clients.Another important agenda item on Ozan’s 2025 list is to implement international money transfer solutions for both individuals and companies. Ozan may become an important player in the sector fast with competitive pricing and a great user experience. At the same time, it will offer instant money transfer opportunities for its users by integrating FAST (FAST is Turkiye's 24/7 instant payment system enabling real-time money transfers between bank accounts in Turkish Lira). Another important topic for Ozan is to launch open banking products and services in 2025. With the completion of all processes, Ozan will provide a complete end-to-end financial experience this year, providing innovative and comprehensive solutions.Renewed Priority: Employee SatisfactionOzan’s renewed management has swiftly put in place policies that prioritise employee satisfaction in 2025. In this context, significant improvements have been made in employees’ fringe benefits including the daily meal fees, birthday, marriage and birth gifts. In addition, new practices have been implemented to improve employee morale and loyalty, inlcuding special welcome packages for new employees, cashback opportunities when using Ozan’s digital wallet. Comprehensive private health insurance is offered for the health needs of employees and their families, English lessons are organised to contribute to their professional development. Ensuring employees are happy and motivated is clearly a key priority at Ozan, with meet-ups that enrich office culture, leaves and gifts on birthdays, and parental leave on report card days. With such improved measures, Ozan aims to keep the spirits and loyalty of its workforce at the highest level.Two Important Names Signed onto Ozan's Board of DirectorsTwo important industry figures are newly appointed to Ozan's strengthened board of directors. Mr. Ömer Duman, who brings more than 30 years of experience in the finance and public sectors, has held high-level positions in many important public institutions, such as the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, particularly the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye. Mr. İbrahim Hakkı Polat, who joins with more than 25 years of experience, has led the prevention of financial crimes and compliance with international financial standards throughout his professional life, in addition to critical duties such as Deputy Chairman of MASAK and Chairman of MASAK (Türkiye’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board).Founder Dr. Ozan Özerk: “We’re well-positioned to set new benchmarks”Ozan’s founder, Dr. Ozan Özerk, fully supports the new course: "Ozan Electronic Money (Ozan SuperApp) is entering 2025 with a strong leadership team and clear focus: delivering seamless financial solutions that enhance business efficiency. The company’s impressive transaction growth, its commitment to innovation, and its expanding product ecosystem demonstrate that we do not just keep pace with the evolving fintech landscape—we are actively shaping it. With a renewed vision and strategic direction, Ozan is well-positioned to set new benchmarks in payment services and operational excellence.”

