40 Weeks to a CCIE

Cary, NC, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) certification is widely viewed as one of the most prestigious network security certifications in the Information Technology industry. Those who achieve their CCIE certification are considered some of the most knowledgeable experts in the industry. That said, untangling how to study for CCIE exams can be an intimidating and complex challenge INE, a global provider of Network training and certification preparation , is releasing a pace-setting guide to achieving the CCIE certification in 40 weeks created by Brian McGahan, INE’s Director of Networking Content and once of the youngest people to ever achieve his CCIE at age 20 .

McGahan, CCIE #8593, has achieved his CCIE certification in Security, Routing & Switching, Service Provider, and Data Center, and has led thousands of students through the rigorous training required to achieve the CCIE certification. “With this pace, you'll need roughly 40 weeks to watch all the videos, get hands-on with the labs, and review everything with quizzes.,” McGahan says. “ It’s a steady and realistic plan, and INE’s CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure Learning Path is designed to help you stay on track and make it happen.”

McGahan recommends splitting INE’s CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure Learning Path over 40 weeks, broken down first based on the technology sections of the CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure Exam topics, followed by deep dives on core topics, then final preparation before sitting the CCIE Lab Exam. McGahan’s recommended approach includes:

Networking Infrastructure (Weeks 1-11): Topics include LAN Switching, Routing Concepts, EIGPR, OSPF, BGP, IPv6 Routing, and Multicast

Software Defined Infrastructure (Weeks 12-16): Focuses on implementing Cisco SD-Access with DNA Center and Cisco SD-WAN

Transport Technologies & Solutions (Weeks 17-19): Covers MPLS and IPsec with DMVPN

Infrastructure Security & Services (Weeks 20-22): Network Security, QoS, and Network Services

Infrastructure Automation & Programmability (Weeks 23-30): Automation using NETCON/RESTCONF, Python, API calls for SD-WAN & SD-Access, and Telemetry

Deep Dives (Weeks 31-35): Delves Deep into core topics of EIGRP, OSPF, BGP, MPLS, and DMVPN

Final Preparation (Weeks 36-40): Focuses on lab exam review and final lab practice



“Passing the CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure v1.1 Lab Exam is no small feat,” McGahan says, “but with a clear plan and the right resources, it’s entirely achievable. By committing to a consistent study routine, even with just 8 hours a week, you can master the technologies, refine your skills in the labs, and build the confidence you need to tackle the exam.”

INE’s CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure Learning Path provides a structured, comprehensive roadmap that aligns perfectly with this timeline. Success in the CCIE journey is not about giant leaps - it is about steady progress, one step at a time.

