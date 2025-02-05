AT&T Joins Esports Trade Association's Preferred Partner Program

Leading Telecommunications Provider enters strategic relationship with ESTA to Strengthen Business Infrastructure in Growing Esports Industry

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Esports Trade Association announced today that AT&T has joined its Preferred Partner Program , bringing enterprise-level telecommunications solutions to businesses operating in the rapidly growing esports industry.Through the strategic relationship, AT&T will provide ESTA member organizations with exclusive access to its business telecommunications services. This will enable esports companies to build and scale their operations with enterprise-grade connectivity solutions. This collaboration empowers the business infrastructure supporting the growing competitive gaming ecosystem."We're thrilled to welcome AT&T to our Preferred Partner Program," said Megan Van Petten, founder of ESTA. "Their enterprise telecommunications expertise will help our member businesses build robust, scalable operations to better serve the esports community. AT&T's commitment to providing business solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to professionalize and enhance the esports industry.""Joining ESTA's Preferred Partner Program allows AT&T to support the business backbone of the esports industry," said Matt Kutcher, channel expansion and partnerships lead at AT&T Partner Solutions. "We're excited to provide ESTA member organizations with enterprise connectivity solutions that help them scale their operations and deliver better services to the competitive gaming community. This relationship represents our commitment to empowering businesses that drive the growth of esports."As the esports industry continues its remarkable growth, ESTA's Preferred Partner Program has emerged as a vital connection point for industry leaders seeking to shape the future of competitive gaming. The program offers companies like AT&T opportunities for targeted marketing campaigns, custom content creation, and direct access to key stakeholders in the esports industry. Through these collaborative relationships, partner companies work alongside ESTA to strengthen the foundation of professional esports while advancing their own strategic objectives in the space.The relationship between AT&T and ESTA represents a significant step forward in building a more robust and professional esports ecosystem. Organizations interested in learning more about ESTA's Preferred Partner Program and its role in advancing the esports industry can visit esportsta.org/join.About the Esports Trade AssociationThe Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is committed to elevating and safeguarding the interests of the esports community. By offering innovative professional development programs, extensive networking opportunities, key industry insights, and indispensable resources, ESTA empowers its members to thrive. With a focus on enhancing business acumen and ensuring the esports industry's continuous growth, ESTA works to expand the ecosystem through increased participation, sponsorship opportunities, and introducing new products and services. The association also spearheads pivotal industry research and organizes events to further these goals. Discover the full scope of ESTA's mission at https://esportsta.org/ About AT&TWe help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.