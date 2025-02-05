Governor Abbott Spotlights Rural Support For School Choice In Athens

TEXAS, February 5 - February 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night spotlighted rural support for school choice at a Parent Empowerment Night at Athens Christian Preparatory Academy (ACPA) in Athens.



"School choice is very popular among Texans," said Governor Abbott. "It doesn't matter which political party you're in; a majority of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents support school choice. Doesn't matter what your background is, school choice is supported by overwhelming majorities of Hispanic Americans, African Americans, and white Americans across the state. It doesn't matter what region you're in; school choice is popular in urban, suburban, and rural Texas. We should not allow our lives to be defined by the challenges that we have. Instead, we should determine our lives by the way we respond to those challenges, including investing in school choice and education in a way that will alter the future of Texas for the benefit of your children."



At the event, Governor Abbott touted his continued support for Education Savings Accounts, noting that he declared school choice an emergency item this legislative session. The Governor also highlighted Texas' Parent-Directed Special Education Services program success and pledged he will expand the program in the 89th Legislative Session. Additionally, Governor Abbott outlined the three pillars to making Texas the best state in educating students by empowering parents, funding and training excellent teachers, and having exceptional academics.



The Governor was joined by Representative Keith Bell, Representative Cody Harris, Athens Mayor Aaron Smith, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, and ACPA Head of School Brent Williams.



During his State of the State Address on Sunday, Governor Abbott announced school choice as an emergency item for the 89th Legislative Session.

