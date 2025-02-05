Discover winter magic at Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park

CANADA, February 5 - While the slopes attract thrill-seekers, Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park at Brookvale offers more than just skiing and snowboarding.

The park has many snow-based activities for everyone to enjoy.

Erin Curley, the park’s Operations Lead, says there’s plenty for locals and visitors to enjoy this time of year and itdoesn’t matter if you’re an avid skier or trying something new.

“Keeping active in the wintertime is really important for our mental and physical health,” she says. “Whether you're looking for adventure or just want to enjoy the beauty of the season at your own pace, there is something for all ages and skill levels.”

In the heart of the Island’s winter season, outdoor lovers can adventure and make memories through the variety of trails, activities and events the park has to offer including:

Snowshoeing - Explore the wooded trails on snowshoes, breathe in the crisp air through the twists and turns of the snowshoe trail map, and spot wildlife along the way.

Tubing - Who can resist the thrill of a 250-foot-long tube hill? The park has a designated hill with about 90 tubes available for hours of guaranteed fun.

Fat Biking - With the growing popularity of fat bikes, equipped with larger tires for snow-covered terrain, the scenic trails are a perfect place for winter cycling enthusiasts.

Cross-Country Skiing - Glide through the snowy scenery on cross-country skis. The park features up to 24.5 km of groomed recreational trails for a leisurely glide and up to 7.5 km of competitive trails, depending on the weather and snow conditions.

“We’re lucky to live in such a beautiful place regardless of the weather,” says Curley. “Winter really forces us to get outside and find ways to enjoy the season, especially on the chillier days.”

The park is gearing up for the annual Jack Frost Winterfest with fun-filled activities running February 15-17. The Nordic site will include tube runs, toddler snow slides, ice sculptures, bonfires, sleigh rides, live music, cultural performances, and more.

For more information visit Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park and Jack Frost Winterfest 2025.

Last spring, PEI announced a five-year tourism strategy aimed at establishing the Island as a vibrant year-round destination, with a focus on harnessing the winter and shoulder seasons. The strategy includes increasing the use of the ski park in all seasons and supports activating the Nordic site for use during the Jack Frost Festival.

Embrace the Seasons: A Seasonal Expansion Strategy for Tourism PEI also includes first-class trails as one its pillars to promote the winter season to both locals and visitors.

Media Contact:

Marla Morrison

Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport & Culture

marlamorrison@gov.pe.ca