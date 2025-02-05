North Carolina's December County and Area Unemployment Figures Released

Raleigh, N.C.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 95 counties in December 2024, increased in four, and remained unchanged in one. Mitchell County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.3 percent while Currituck County had the lowest at 2.7 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Asheville had the highest rate at 5.1 percent while Wilmington had the lowest at 2.8 percent. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.4 percent.

Month Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% December 93 7 0 November (revised) 88 12 0

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 52 counties, decreased in 29, and remained unchanged in 19. Eight metro areas experienced rate increases over the year, three decreased, and four remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in December by 5,333 to 5,041,982, while those unemployed decreased by 15,384 to 178,498. Since December 2023, the number of workers employed statewide increased 7,430, while those unemployed increased 9,851.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Monday, March 17, 2025 when the statewide unemployment rate for January 2025 will be released.

