Amfeltec Celebrates 20th Anniversary

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amfeltec Corporation proudly marks 20 years of innovation and excellence.

Since its founding in 2005, Amfeltec has been at the forefront of technological innovation, providing cutting-edge solutions for electronics design, production testing, and embedded systems development. Over the past two decades, the company has earned a reputation for excellence in high-speed signal processing, PCI Express expansion, telecommunications, embedded systems and testing equipment.

“It’s an honour to have been a trusted and established Canadian company for so many years,” said Michael Feldman, President and CTO of Amfeltec. “For 20 years, we’ve had the privilege of serving technical experts from engineers to hobbyists, witnessing the incredible growth of our industry. Throughout our journey, we have introduced numerous patented technologies, ensuring our users benefit from unique, reliable, efficient, and scalable solutions. Our clientele spans various industries, including telecommunications, aerospace, industrial automation, medical technology, and military applications.”

Amfeltec’s modern product lines – including the Squid Carrier Board(TM), Piranha USB Telecom Adapter(TM), Arowana PCIe SSD Board(TM), AngelShark Carrier Board(TM) and PocketShark(TM) for System Monitoring and Crash Recovery – are widely used out-of-the-box products across various fields where advanced, compact and robust solutions are needed.

“The ‘Amfeltec advantage’ extends beyond providing unique and feisty product lines,” said Feldman. “We also provide an exceptional engineering service by offering customization of existing products and delivering tailored solutions to meet specific customer requirements. Clients can use our off-the-shelf products for proof-of-concept and request modifications for specific needs, allowing seamless integration, thus minimizing development time and costs. By close collaboration with customers, Amfeltec ensures that solutions precisely meet their requirements – whether through minor adjustments of an existing product or through fully customized devices designed from the ground up.”

Looking forward, Amfeltec remains dedicated to technological innovation, expanding its product portfolio, and reinforcing its industry leadership. As the company celebrates 20 years of success, it embraces the future with enthusiasm, striving to drive continued growth and advancement in the years to come.

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian electronics engineering company, incorporated in 2005. It is a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world’s diverse electronics markets. All Amfeltec products are designed and manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents.

Contact Information Peter Suslik T: 1.905.604.6438 x112 F: 1.905.604.6439 p.suslik@amfeltec.com www.amfeltec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.