10 Ways NVBDC Certified Veteran Business Owners Can Work with Corporate America

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) certification supports service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) in engaging meaningfully with corporate America. Here are ten strategies for NVBDC Certified Veteran Business Owners to foster and expand corporate partnerships:Engage in Supplier Diversity ProgramsRegistration on corporate member sites is essential as many corporations run dedicated supplier diversity initiatives supporting veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC certification assists in becoming an approved vendor, providing access to various procurement opportunities.Participate in Corporate Matchmaking and ExposCorporate matchmaking events and expos are venues where veteran-owned businesses meet with corporate buyers looking for diverse suppliers.Benefit from Corporate Mentorship ProgramsThese programs help small businesses scale operations, improve processes, and navigate corporate procurement systems.Provide Specialized SolutionsBusinesses can position themselves as strategic partners by offering products or services that meet specific corporate needs.Align with Corporate Social Responsibility InitiativesCreating shared value by aligning business operations with corporate goals in sustainability, community engagement, or veteran support enhances partnership potential.Respond to Corporate RFPs and RFQsKeep an active presence in corporate procurement cycles by responding to Requests for Proposals and Requests for Quotes.Network with Supplier Diversity ManagersMaintaining relationships with supplier diversity managers can provide insights into upcoming opportunities and procurement needs.Showcase at Industry-Specific Trade ShowsParticipation in trade shows targets corporate buyers interested in innovative and diverse suppliers.Utilize NVBDC PartnershipsNVBDC’s corporate partnerships and alliances offer access to exclusive networking events, training sessions, and procurement opportunities.Highlight NVBDC Certification in MarketingIncorporating NVBDC certification in marketing efforts showcases a commitment to excellence and credibility in business practices.About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council is the foremost authority on certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC’s certification process is designed to ensure that corporate members have access to a diverse pool of veteran entrepreneurs.NVBDC MissionThe mission of NVBDC is to serve as a reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes, confirming valid veteran ownership and control.For more information on obtaining NVBDC Certification for your business, visit NVBDC Veteran Certification Page or contact us at (888) CERTIFIED.This revision aims to present the press release as an informative piece rather than a promotional tool, adhering to standard editorial guidelines for press releases.

