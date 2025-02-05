InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Cradle that Supports RV or Boat Power Connector Cables to Prevent Sag

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew P. of Battle Creek, MI is the creator of the RV/Marine Power Cord Strain Relief, a cradle that holds a recreational vehicle (RV) or boat power connector cable. The cradle removes strain where the cable connects and at the rear of the cable, reducing strain on the RV’s internal components to prevent overheating, meltdowns, and potential fires. The device is comprised of a cradle that holds the power connector of the RV. Below the cradle is a vertical piece that runs the length of the cradle and drops down approximately 4-inches.The cradle is formed to the size of connector in diameter and length. A vertical piece below the connector extends to the end of the connector with an allowance for a locking ring on the connector. This vertical piece will rest against the surface of the RV or marine vessel. The opposite end of the vertical piece is comprised of a mechanism to hold the cable to relieve internal strain on the connector.Two straps that run through both sides of the cradle, overlap the connector, and secure it to the cradle. This design can be incorporated into the connector to be made as one piece or manufactured to fit and be separate from the connector. Ultimately, it eliminates the need to drill holes or perform intrusive work on the RV or marine craft and offers a scalable device that can be integrated directly into the connector.RV power cord strain is a major problem for RV and boat owners that can lead to costly repair bills. Strain on internal connections can lead to the connection being damaged, breaking, and ultimately shorting out. Excessive heat at the connection point can cause the components to melt, and there is currently no cost-effective way to reduce and eliminate cable strain placed on screw on power cords.With RV ownership on the rise, this has led to increased demand for various accessories that enhance safety and convenience. The global RV market is projected to grow significantly, with an expected increase of USD 35.8 billion between 2023 and 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.09%. Several current products like cord supports, reels, organizers, cable ramps, etc. are helpful but still do not offer efficient support to prevent sagging.The RV/Marine Power Cord Strain Relief is a versatile and innovative device that can help both RV and boat owners. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Matthew filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his RV/Marine Power Cord Strain Relief product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the RV/Marine Power Cord Strain Relief can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

