XML Financial Group Promotes Two Wealth Advisors to Partner

Professional advancement remains core pillar of XML’s culture and mission

BETHESDA, Maryland, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XML Financial Group (“XML”), an independent wealth and investment management firm with offices in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Colorado, is pleased to announce the promotion of two wealth advisors to partner.

The XML Executive Committee welcomed Sasha Kantarski – Wealth Advisor and Director of Financial Planning – and Jason Klopman – Senior Wealth Advisor – as equity partners. Sasha, based in Fairfax, Virginia, and Jason, based in Bethesda, Maryland, have demonstrated leadership qualities and provided exceptional client service throughout their combined 28 years at XML.

“Whether speaking publicly on podcasts or during internal strategy meetings, I’m constantly touting XML’s workplace culture as one where partner status is on the table for the right people at the right time – no matter their position within the firm,” said Brett Bernstein, CEO and Co-founder of XML. “We have a history of promoting our hard-working employees to the top ranks, and you’re seeing that today with professional advancements for Sasha and Jason.”

At XML, our business model is focused on understanding and addressing client needs coupled with the well-being of our employees. Today’s recognition of new partners reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us to help them achieve their financial goals. Our firm looks forward to Sasha and Jason’s leadership pushing us to new horizons.

###

About XML Financial Group

XML Financial Group (“XML”) is an independent wealth and investment management firm, with an affiliated broker-dealer, XML Securities, member FINRA/SIPC. Our professionals service approximately $4 billion in client assets.* Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, XML offers a suite of wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals, businesses and families located across the country. For more information about XML, please visit www.xmlfg.com. *Approximate assets serviced by employees includes both investment advisory and brokerage assets.

Attachments

Jay Scott GAVIN Public Relations 484-695-3774 jscott@gavinadv.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.