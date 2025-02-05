Alcott Joins Screenland 5K: Run for a Cause

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcott joins Screenland 5k Run/Walk as one of this year’s nonprofit beneficiaries. Beginning in 2017 to mark Culver City's centennial, Screenland 5K has become an annual event bringing the community together in support of local and meaningful causes while also celebrating the city's history and cinematic roots. The theme for this year is “Glitz, Glamour, Glory and Gold,” representing different Hollywood eras and genres. Participants are encouraged to run (or walk) in costume on a course that covers the heart of downtown Culver City. Screenland 5K is for participants of all ages and skill levels, whether you're hoping to set a record race time, jogging with your friends, or walking as a family!

Participants can register online at http://www.Screenland5K.com . Friends of Alcott can use the code “GLORY” for a discounted entry ticket!

Join Alcott for a day of community, fun, exercise, and philanthropy. 100% of the donations made through the Screenland 5K website for Alcott will go directly to supporting accessible mental health and supportive housing services for our community members in need (in other words, Screenland 5K will generously cover all credit card fees). Early registration is encouraged. Register today!

Alcott’s participation will raise awareness about the importance of mental health and supportive housing in our community. Founded in 1979, Alcott provides accessible and comprehensive mental health services, along with supporting housing services, for individuals with low or no income across LA County who are navigating a variety of mental health and related challenges. Through its trauma-informed wrap-around programming and compassionate approach, Alcott’s services have a generational impact on the lives of countless individuals. In 2024, Alcott served 2,100 unique individuals and diverted more than 1,800 non-violent 9-1-1 calls to teams of trained mental health professionals through its new unarmed crisis response program.

Whether you are running, walking, or supporting virtually, Screenland 5K participants can contribute to Alcott's ongoing programs and initiatives. There are also opportunities to volunteer with Alcott for non-runners that would like to be a part of this event.

Alcott is excited to partner with Screenland 5K this year. This is not just a race; it's an opportunity to come together and support meaningful causes in our community.

For more information about Alcott opportunities to support, please visit www.alcottcenter.org or contact Andrea Tan at atan@alcottcenter.org.

