Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,775 in the last 365 days.

Alcott Joins Screenland 5K: Run for a Cause

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcott joins Screenland 5k Run/Walk as one of this year’s nonprofit beneficiaries. Beginning in 2017 to mark Culver City's centennial, Screenland 5K has become an annual event bringing the community together in support of local and meaningful causes while also celebrating the city's history and cinematic roots. The theme for this year is “Glitz, Glamour, Glory and Gold,” representing different Hollywood eras and genres. Participants are encouraged to run (or walk) in costume on a course that covers the heart of downtown Culver City. Screenland 5K is for participants of all ages and skill levels, whether you're hoping to set a record race time, jogging with your friends, or walking as a family!

Participants can register online at http://www.Screenland5K.com. Friends of Alcott can use the code “GLORY” for a discounted entry ticket!

Join Alcott for a day of community, fun, exercise, and philanthropy. 100% of the donations made through the Screenland 5K website for Alcott will go directly to supporting accessible mental health and supportive housing services for our community members in need (in other words, Screenland 5K will generously cover all credit card fees). Early registration is encouraged. Register today!

Alcott’s participation will raise awareness about the importance of mental health and supportive housing in our community. Founded in 1979, Alcott provides accessible and comprehensive mental health services, along with supporting housing services, for individuals with low or no income across LA County who are navigating a variety of mental health and related challenges. Through its trauma-informed wrap-around programming and compassionate approach, Alcott’s services have a generational impact on the lives of countless individuals. In 2024, Alcott served 2,100 unique individuals and diverted more than 1,800 non-violent 9-1-1 calls to teams of trained mental health professionals through its new unarmed crisis response program.

Whether you are running, walking, or supporting virtually, Screenland 5K participants can contribute to Alcott's ongoing programs and initiatives. There are also opportunities to volunteer with Alcott for non-runners that would like to be a part of this event.

Alcott is excited to partner with Screenland 5K this year. This is not just a race; it's an opportunity to come together and support meaningful causes in our community.

For more information about Alcott opportunities to support, please visit www.alcottcenter.org or contact Andrea Tan at atan@alcottcenter.org.

Media Contact:
CONTACT: Andrea Tan
COMPANY: Alcott
PHONE: (323) 561-0541
EMAIL: atan@alcottcenter.org
WEB: www.alcottcenter.org


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Alcott Joins Screenland 5K: Run for a Cause

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more