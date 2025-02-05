NVBDC at EXIM 2025: Empowering SD/VOBs for Global Success

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming EXIM 2025 Annual Conference, scheduled for April 29-30, 2025, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. This premier event brings together key stakeholders from across industries to discuss global trade opportunities and financing solutions that drive American business growth.Expanding Opportunities for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned BusinessesAs the nation’s leading third-party certification organization for veteran-owned businesses, NVBDC is dedicated to creating new pathways for certified veteran entrepreneurs to expand into global markets. At our recent National Conference, NVBDC signed a strategic partnership agreement with the International Trade Administration (ITA), further strengthening our commitment to helping certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) access international trade opportunities.By working with organizations such as EXIM Bank, NVBDC is committed to breaking barriers and opening doors for veteran-owned businesses to compete in the international marketplace. From export financing solutions to strategic market entry guidance, our goal is to ensure NVBDC-certified companies have the tools and support needed to grow beyond U.S. borders.Meet Keith King at EXIM 2025Attendees of the EXIM 2025 Annual Conference will have the unique opportunity to meet Keith King, Founder & CEO of NVBDC. A U.S. Army veteran, Keith King is a nationally recognized advocate for veteran business owners and a leading force behind the certification and inclusion of service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) in corporate and government supply chains.With over four decades of experience in military and veteran advocacy, Keith King has dedicated his career to breaking down barriers for veteran entrepreneurs. Under his leadership, NVBDC has become the gold standard for veteran business certification, ensuring that veteran-owned companies gain access to supplier diversity programs, corporate contracts, and government procurement opportunities.At EXIM 2025, Keith King will be available to discuss how NVBDC Certification opens doors for veteran-owned businesses by providing recognition and credibility with major corporations and federal agencies. He will also share insights on how exporting can be a growth strategy, leveraging EXIM Bank financing solutions to expand globally. Attendees can learn about the challenges veteran entrepreneurs face and how NVBDC is addressing them, as well as the organization’s role in fostering corporate and government partnerships to increase procurement opportunities for SD/VOBs. Additionally, Keith will highlight NVBDC’s expanding role in international trade, including its partnerships with the International Trade Administration (ITA) and EXIM Bank, which are creating new pathways for veteran-owned businesses to compete on a global scale.This is an exclusive chance to engage with one of the most influential voices in the veteran business community and learn how NVBDC can help take your business to the next level.The overall EXIM 2025 Annual Conference will serve as a crucial forum for exploring key export-related topics that impact businesses of all sizes. From navigating international trade and exporting strategies for small businesses to understanding the range of EXIM financing tools available for minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses, the conference will provide actionable insights for growth. Discussions will also focus on expanding supply chains, increasing global market access, and supporting domestic manufacturing as a driver of export growth. Additionally, attendees will gain valuable perspectives on empowering U.S. businesses in emerging markets. As a strong advocate for veteran entrepreneurs, NVBDC will play an active role in these conversations, ensuring that service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses are recognized and included in national and international trade strategies.Why Attend?NVBDC encourages all NVBDC-certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses to attend the EXIM 2025 Annual Conference and take advantage of the wealth of information and networking opportunities available. Engaging with industry experts, government agencies, and financial institutions will provide veteran entrepreneurs with valuable insights into leveraging EXIM Bank programs and other federal resources to expand their operations internationally.For more information about the conference and how NVBDC-certified SD/VOBs can benefit, visit the official EXIM 2025 Annual Conference website at: https://eximac2025.cmpinc.net/ Join Us!NVBDC remains committed to helping veteran entrepreneurs succeed in today’s global economy—and we are excited to empower more certified SD/VOBs to go global!To learn more about how NVBDC Certification has revolutionized opportunities for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses, helping them become integral parts of domestic and global corporate supplier diversity programs, visit NVBDC.ORG.

