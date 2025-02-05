An Irish Lad's Journey: From Humble Beginnings to the American Dream

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of WILD AND HEARTY

Charleston, SC, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a young boy growing up in the rural fields of Southern Ireland in the 1940s, “The American Dream” was as elusive as it sounded. But Kevin Scollans, even as a child, was never one to back down from a fight or a challenge.

His work ethic carried him far—despite economic hardships, setbacks, and more of his early life, Kevin always managed to be resourceful. His uncanny ability to see (or create) opportunities where others saw none ensured he would always find a way to provide for himself.

From Ireland to America, Kevin later served in and thrived among the soldiers of the U.S. Army. He would have even made a lucrative career out of it had it not been for a chance encounter with a lovely young lady.

“A philosophy of work hard, play hard while not afraid to risk everything by operating and playing on the edge… where there was always a challenge and excitement to drive the spirit of the Wild and Hearty,” explained Kevin.

Now heading into his golden years, Kevin reflects gratefully on all life offered in his last few decades. It’s been a charmed life of love, adventure, and good fortune he can’t wait to share with readers everywhere.

Wild and Hearty is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Kevin Scollans, a native of Southern Ireland, was raised on a farm along the Northern Ireland border during the 1940s. Known for his rebellious spirit, Scollans embraced adventure and travel, eventually pursuing the American Dream. Despite growing up in a time of economic hardship, he always managed to be resourceful, a trait that served him well during his time in the U.S. Army. If not for a chance encounter with a special lady, he might have made the army his career. Today, Scollans reflects on a life filled with good fortune and hopes for the same in the afterlife. His book, Wild and Hearty, mirrors his own adventurous spirit.

