At-Home Fitness Equipment Market Growing at 8.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2035; to Hit USD 21.4 Billion by 2035

Fitness Equipment Market - On the basis of end user, the households segment is the fastest-growing segment with a 9.4% CAGR.

The global fitness equipment market was valued at $13.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 0.3% from 2021 to 2028. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " At-home Fitness Equipment Market by Product Type (Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Free Weights, and Power Racks), Distribution Channel (Dealers, Online, Retail, and Gyms/Clubs), End User (Households, Apartment, and Gym in Apartment), and Price Point (Low, Mid, and Luxury): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2035". According to the report, the global at-home fitness equipment market was valued at $8.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $21.4 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2035.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The cardiovascular training equipment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By product type, the cardiovascular training equipment segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the at-home fitness equipment market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The market for cardiovascular training at-home fitness equipment has grown significantly, with an emphasis on small and adaptable devices like elliptical trainers, stationary bikes, and treadmills. Technological advancements like interactive displays and streaming capabilities have improved user experience and increased market attractiveness. The free weights segment showcases the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Free weights are still essential for strength training enthusiasts in the market for at-home fitness equipment. With their adaptability and efficiency, free weights like barbells, kettlebells, and dumbbells are still a popular option for those who want to increase their overall fitness, gain muscle, and improve their endurance in the convenience of their own homes.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (300 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬):The gym in the apartment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By end user, the gym in the apartment segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the at-home fitness equipment market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Manufacturers meet the needs of urban residents by providing equipment that saves space. Examples of this equipment include foldable treadmills, adjustable dumbbells, and small, multipurpose exercise stations that fit inside apartments. The households segment showcases the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Households are investing in a range of equipment, such as home gyms, connected fitness devices, and accessories, in order to achieve their fitness goals from the comfort of their own homes as the emphasis on health and wellbeing increases.North America to maintain its dominance by 2035.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2024-2035. The market for at-home fitness equipment has grown rapidly in North America due to factors such as growing health consciousness, technology developments, and the comfort of working out at home. The demand for virtual training platforms, smart home gyms, and connected fitness equipment has surged, according to companies like Peloton, NordicTrack, and Bowflex.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬:Leading Market Players:Tonal Systems, Inc.ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.PENTTechnogymLouis VuittonPELOTONNOHrDNordic TrackProFormPrecor, Inc.SchwinnJTX FitnessKeiser CorporationCorepumpYork Barbell𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-pacifier-market 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-office-furniture-market-A12536 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-home-decor-market-A06775 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-water-filtration-unit-market-A16886 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-rehabilitation-products-market-A16857

