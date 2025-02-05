Axyom.Core and Cirrus Core Networks Partner on Technologies and Services for Mobile Virtual Network Operators

Empowering MVNOs with Scalable, Cloud-Native Solutions

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axyom.Core , a leader in cloud-native wireless core and radio access network (RAN) solutions, today announced a reseller agreement with Cirrus Core Networks (CCN), a U.S.-based specialized system integrator. Through this partnership, CCN will offer Axyom.Core’s innovative technology, enabling Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) to deliver differentiated subscriber and Internet of Things (IoT) packages, along with enhanced service offerings.

The MVNO market is expected to grow rapidly in the future, primarily due to factors such as increased mobile broadband speeds and the need for value-added services, according to Polaris Market Research . The collaboration combines Axyom.Core’s market-leading packet core products and Cirrus Core Networks’ networking capabilities, as well as its comprehensive suite of professional and managed services.

“This collaboration represents a pivotal step for Axyom.Core in our commitment to supporting customers of all sizes, from large communications service providers to emerging MVNOs,” said Jim Collier, vice president of global sales and marketing, Axyom.Core. “By working with Cirrus Core Networks, we are expanding our reach, ensuring that our industry-leading packet core products are accessible worldwide. Together, we are empowering network operators to meet evolving customer demands and build the next generation of wireless services.”

Axyom.Core’s cloud-native, high-performance solutions deliver the flexibility and scalability that support seamless connectivity for operators navigating the complexities of 5G transformation.

"This partnership combines Axyom.Core’s well-regarded technology with CCN’s proven expertise in managed services and deployment solutions, enabling MVNOs to evolve into thick MVNOs seamlessly,” said Adam Crane, CEO of Cirrus Core Networks. “Whether it's established operators or new eSIM entrants with limited networking experience, CCN provides the infrastructure expertise needed to accelerate their success. By taking on the complexity of networking, we empower our MVNO partners to focus on what matters most – their subscribers – while delivering differentiated and innovative service packages that redefine the mobile experience."

Go here to schedule a meeting with Axyom.Core at Mobile World Congress, taking place March 3–6 in Barcelona, Spain. Visit Hall 2, Stand 2G11 to learn more about how Axyom.Core and Cirrus Core Networks are empowering MVNOs with innovative solutions.

About Axyom.Core

Axyom.Core is a global leader in cloud-native wireless core and radio access network solutions, trusted by major communications service providers worldwide, including six of the top ten. Its product portfolio includes high-performance 4G and 5G converged core, Femto core, security gateway, and enterprise RAN units. Axyom.Core is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the telecommunications industry. For more information, visit www.axyomcore.ai .

About Cirrus Core Networks (CCN)

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with operations in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cirrus Core Networks (CCN) provides Communication Service Providers (CSPs), enterprises and industrial companies an end-to-end Core solution using a flexible business model – from a completely managed Network as a Service (NaaS) to a Build Operate Transfer solution. The company offers an impressive portfolio that includes 4G/5G EPC, HSS/HLR, DRA, IMS/VoLTE/VoWiFi, and a multitude of value-added services that powers MVNOs, Private LTE, Carrier Breakout & Optimization Hub (CBO), and many more use cases.

At CCN, we apply our team’s extensive vendor and operator experience in collaborative ways to drive the development, deployment, operation and evolution of our solutions. Learn more about CCN’s creative solutions at www.cirruscorenetworks.com .

Media Contact Glenn Rossman glenn@eckertcomms.com 914-623-8354

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.