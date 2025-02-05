E Ink to Showcase 75” E Ink Kaleido™ 3 Outdoor Large Area Color Signage at Integrated Systems Europe 2025

The 75” Kaleido Display is E Ink’s Largest Signage Offering to Date, and Will Be Exhibited at Partner Booths Throughout the Show

BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced they will be showing their largest color signage offering to date, a 75” E Ink Kaleido™ 3 Outdoor, at the Integrated Systems Europe 2025 (ISE) show in Barcelona starting February 4. Attendees of ISE can experience the 75” display at the Fira Barcelona from February 4 through February 7 in the Samsung Electronics booth (#3F500), LG Electronics booth (#3K100), the DynaScan booth (#3C700) and the Agile Display Solutions booth (#4A500).





“As more countries look to reduce their carbon footprint and increase the sustainability of their communities, the benefits of an E Ink display, with its low power consumption and non-light pollution characteristics, can bring real change to indoor and outdoor DOOH signage,” said Dr. F.Y. Gan, President of E Ink. “Our largest E Ink Kaleido display to date offers a compelling solution to address the need for a dynamic display that also provides environmental solutions.”

The 75” E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor display offers print-color ePaper designed specifically for Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising signage market, and it is suitable for outdoor use in varying temperature ranges. It offers dynamic color display capabilities, poster-like visual quality, and a low-carbon and eco-friendly display solution.

E Ink Kaleido Outdoor 3 is based on print-color ePaper technology and utilizes an RGB color filter array on black and white electronic paper film to create a warm and colorful display, offering 4,096 colors and clear text, providing a comfortable and non-irritating color digital content viewing experience with a visual impact close to that of color printed paper signage. E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor’s operating temperature range is between -15°C to 65°C, which allows it to operate in extremely cold or hot areas without the need for expensive, high-energy-consuming heating or cooling devices, reducing additional power consumption.

Many European countries are facing an energy crisis and new regulations have been put in place to limit the operating hours of digital signage. However, E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor uses very little power, and can even run on renewable energy from solar panels, without relying on electricity from the grid. That means it can replace energy-hungry digital signage and conform to the new restrictions. When used for outdoor information displays, E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor color ePaper allows for quick and easy updates of information. It's much more functional and environmentally friendly than traditional paper posters and display boards.

E Ink adheres to its commitment to sustainable development by leveraging its unique PESG framework to provide low-carbon display solutions, contributing to the realization of a net-zero society. According to FTSE Russell's assessment, 99.9% of E Ink's product sales revenue qualifies as green revenue. Additionally, Moody's Ratings has issued a Second Party Opinion (SPO) on E Ink's green loans, confirming their compliance with the Green Loan Principles (2023) and assigning a high sustainability score of "SQS2 Very Good," recognizing the exceptional environmental contributions and international standards compliance of E Ink's ePaper products.

E Ink is dedicated to providing energy-efficient, light-pollution-free, eco-friendly, and visually beneficial products for smart cities and broader communities. Research from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health highlights that ePaper, operating without self-lighting and emitting no blue light, does not harm human eyes, and provides up to three times better eye health compared to LCD displays. Furthermore, ePaper is the first display technology globally to receive certification from the International Dark-Sky Association. Compared to paper and LCD displays, ePaper offers significant energy savings and low-carbon benefits. For example, ePaper used in smart bus stop signage, powered by solar energy systems, enables 100% renewable energy usage without requiring connection to the power grid, making it an ideal solution for achieving global net-zero carbon goals.

