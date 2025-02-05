Accelerating Into 2025, Engine Names SaaS Veteran Jenny Decker as CFO

Decker Will Help Drive Rapid Growth as Engine Ramps up Hiring

DENVER, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a year of record achievement, modern travel platform Engine shows no signs of slowing down. Today it announced the appointment of SaaS veteran Jenny Decker as CFO.

Formerly CFO of multi-billion-dollar email startup Front, Decker brings years of experience with high-growth companies and complex revenue models. She previously held multiple senior finance positions at Atlassian, where she played a pivotal role in scaling the business from $150M to $2B in revenue.

Decker’s appointment is the latest in a series of high-profile announcements for Engine: a $140M Series C funding round, a multi-billion-dollar valuation, a new look and name, and a slate of new products for travelers and lodging providers .

“It’s an exciting time to come on board,” Decker said. “Engine is one of the few cash flow-positive businesses growing this quickly at scale. I know firsthand what it’s like for finance leaders trying to get control of their company’s travel spend, struggling to enforce policies, and wrangling travel invoices. It’s a huge pain point. Being part of a company that has solved this problem feels like a perfect fit.”

Engine’s unwavering growth amid competing SaaS companies entering the travel space can largely be attributed to its relationships with suppliers, such as hotel partners. With over one million business travelers using Engine, hotels utilize its Partner Hub platform to drive more Sunday-Thursday occupancy by offering prenegotiated corporate rates along with perks such as hotel and airline loyalty points while double-dipping with Engine Rewards points. Hotels also use Partner Hub to win large group bookings by responding instantly to room block requests for everything from team offsites to weddings .

“Two-sided marketplaces can be a game-changer for growth, but they come with their own set of financial complexities,” said Engine CEO Elia Wallen. “Jenny is an expert in scaling businesses and managing complicated revenue streams. We’re thrilled for her to be onboard as she’ll play a vital role in helping us build efficient processes, identify investment opportunities, and make sure we deploy our capital in the most strategic and efficient ways possible.”

Engine plans to add over 400 new team members in 2025 and has launched an aggressive campaign to hire world-class talent. For the sixth consecutive year, Built In named Engine one of Colorado’s Best Midsize Companies to Work For.

About Engine

Engine is the modern travel platform for booking and managing work trips. It saves businesses time and money through an intuitive travel network that connects to nearly every hotel, airline, and car rental company in the U.S. It offers single invoice billing, the flexibility to modify trips at any time without sunk costs, and a unified view of all company travel and spend. Customers rely on Engine to not only make travel easier to manage, but to make it enjoyable for everyone involved. The company is backed by Telescope Partners, Blackstone, Elefund, and Permira. Learn more at www.engine.com .

