FibroBiologics to Host In-Person Analyst Day to Provide Research & Development Updates

FibroBiologics to also present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced that it will host an in-person analyst day at the New York Marriott Marquis on February 12, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The event will feature presentations from the following members of the Company's management:

Pete O’Heeron, Chief Executive Officer

Hamid Khoja, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Robert Hoffman, Interim Chief Financial Officer



The event will highlight FibroBiologics’ research and development strategy for advancing fibroblast-based therapeutics to address chronic diseases.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. An audio recording of the presentation and Q&A will be available under the investor section of the FibroBiologics website after the event.

In addition, FibroBiologics will be presenting at the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York, NY, from February 10-11. Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, February 11

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

Location: The New York Marriott Marquis

Track: Plymouth Room

To learn more about the event, please visit https://bcic.bio.org/, or to schedule one-on-one meetings, please email FibroBiologicsIR@russopr.com.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:

info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

(212) 845-4242

fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:

Liz Phillips

Russo Partners

(347) 956-7697

Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com

