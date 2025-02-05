Progress Recognized by Gartner® in the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms for Fourth Consecutive Year

Company’s Recognition Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experiences and infrastructure software, today announced its recognition in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms¹. Progress was one of 17 vendors evaluated in this report and has been recognized for the fourth consecutive time.

“We believe Progress’ recognition again this year in the Magic Quadrant underscores our commitment to empowering organizations with modern, scalable and user-friendly solutions for solving both AI-powered digital experience and portal scenarios,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM of Digital Experience at Progress. “We continue to focus on providing our customers with the best solutions to deliver compelling digital experiences with the flexibility and security they need to thrive in today’s competitive environment.”

Progress’ Digital Experience (DX) portfolio enables organizations to rapidly build and deliver robust AI-powered digital experiences across websites, portals and applications. Designed to drive customer acquisition and retention, it provides innovative solutions that balance scalability with intuitive experiences for both practitioners and end users. By empowering teams to efficiently manage digital marketing and secure portal experiences, Progress is a preferred choice for mid-size organizations who are looking for a user-friendly alternative to larger, more complex platforms. A key component of this portfolio is Progress® Sitefinity® platform, which equips marketers with intuitive tools to create personalized digital experiences while making it easy for technical teams to build and manage these experiences.

Progress has delivered significant innovations in the platform that enhance AI capabilities, strengthen security and streamline infrastructure management. Recent advancements include:

Native Support for Next.js : Introducing support for Next.js, a leading React framework, enabling organizations to build modern, high-performance digital experiences that cater to developers' needs.

: Introducing support for Next.js, a leading React framework, enabling organizations to build modern, high-performance digital experiences that cater to developers' needs. Generative AI-Powered Workflows : Sitefinity’s Integration Hub and Azure OpenAI services now enable organizations to integrate generative AI directly into content editor UIs, allowing marketers to optimize content creation with AI-powered tools.

: Sitefinity’s Integration Hub and Azure OpenAI services now enable organizations to integrate generative AI directly into content editor UIs, allowing marketers to optimize content creation with AI-powered tools. Advanced AI-Driven Journey Mapping : Enhancements such as AI-powered conversion propensity scoring, content classification and improved customer data modeling deliver higher ROI and greater productivity for marketing teams.

: Enhancements such as AI-powered conversion propensity scoring, content classification and improved customer data modeling deliver higher ROI and greater productivity for marketing teams. Certified CDP Excellence: Sitefinity Insight has been recognized by the Customer Data Platform Institute as one of the strongest customer data platforms (CDPs) for content management and web applications, cementing its leadership in customer data management.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and /or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress, Sitefinity and Sitefinity Insight are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

