Rapid7 Launches New Global PACT Partner Program

Reimagined partner program unifies the Rapid7 channel ecosystem to inspire and support partner growth in 2025 and beyond

BOSTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced that it has launched a new PACT Partner Program to equip partners with tools, training, and resources to meet the expanding security needs of customers in an increasingly complex global threat landscape.

The new PACT Program will deliver a supportive and structured program for partners to help customers take command of their attack surface. Working with the full channel community, including resellers, distributors, systems integrators and service providers, Rapid7 enables thousands of partners around the globe through a modernized Partner Portal, tailored engagement programs and specializations, and an all-new Partner Training Academy.

“Today’s PACT Program launch is the result of listening to and working collaboratively with our global partner community to best understand their business challenges and opportunities,” said Alex Page, vice president of global channel sales at Rapid7 and 2025 CRN Channel Chief . “We made this significant program update to ensure our partners were enabled and supported to drive maximum impact in line with their near and long-term business objectives. Together, we know we can provide our joint customers the most robust solutions to help them take command of their attack surface.”

The PACT Program includes new tiers and classifications, designed to empower and unite all partner types under a single, dynamic program. This innovative approach offers tailored engagement opportunities and sets clear performance expectations. Furthermore, valuable tier benefits will recognize and reward success, enhancing profitability and growth.

Key elements of the new program include:

Modernized Partner Portal : Rapid7’s modernized and expanded Partner Portal offers partners deeper engagement and seamless, real-time collaboration with Rapid7 via a redesigned interface that provides training and automation to support the entire customer lifecycle. From self-service quote access and renewal dashboards, to learning paths aligned to specific points in the sales process and customer lifecycle.

Rapid7’s unified platform seamlessly combines proactive and reactive cyber risk management solutions so they can be efficiently scaled and customized to meet customer requirements. Partners can also benefit from two new PACT specializations, MSSP Specialization and Service Delivery Specialization, for an enhanced suite of tech resources and operational efficiencies with simplified pricing models launching later this year. All-New Partner Training Academy: The new Partner Training Academy equips partners with practical skills and technical knowledge to enhance customer value. With a mission to elevate partners’ confidence in positioning solutions to match customer needs, the Partner Training Academy offers a variety of competency-based courses and certifications. Courses are tailored to the sales and pre-sales technical roles, as well as specialized curriculum, to enable partners to deliver their own post-sales services.



“Over the past few years, we’ve experienced excellent growth with Rapid7 as they’ve redefined their channel strategy—and the new PACT Partner Program marks yet another exciting step forward,” said Mark Thornberry, senior vice president, vendor management at GuidePoint Security. “As digital ecosystems become increasingly complex, attack surfaces grow, and threats evolve, the need for robust Managed Detection & Response (MDR) has never been greater. The enhancements to their 2025 Partner Program not only underscore Rapid7’s dedication to growth and innovation, but also enable us to continue delivering comprehensive SecOps strategies to our customers.”

"Our partnership with Rapid7 has been nothing short of exceptional. Over the years, we have built a strong and collaborative relationship that has fuelled remarkable growth across the UK & Ireland (UK&I). Rapid7’s cutting-edge solutions and unwavering support have been instrumental in expanding our cybersecurity offerings, empowering us to deliver world-class protection to our clients,” said Nick Brownrigg, group director, solutions architecture, Integrity360. “Beyond the UK&I, Rapid7 has played a crucial role in helping us establish a strong presence in the Nordics and successfully launch our cybersecurity services in emerging regions such as Italy, Spain, and South Africa. Their commitment to innovation and partnership has enabled us to stay ahead of evolving threats and provide best-in-class security solutions to businesses worldwide. We are proud to partner with Rapid7 and look forward to continued success together in securing organizations across the globe.”

For further information on the new Rapid7 PACT Partner Program please click HERE .

