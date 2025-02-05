Visadoro Golden Visas (Portugal) Launches Brand New Cancer Research Golden Visa For Visionary Philanthropists

BELMONTE, Portugal, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portugal terminated the real estate investment option under their Golden Visa in late 2023. This left investment funds, job creation, and donations towards cultural and research initiatives as the only remaining program options.

And of the remaining choices, the Research Golden Visa track – requiring a donation of at least €500,000 – has been the most frequently overlooked.

This is all set to change in 2025, thanks to the launch of a groundbreaking new Research Golden Visa product by Visadoro , a Portuguese investment migration firm based out of Belmonte, Portugal.

Collaborating with a prestigious Portuguese research institution, Visadoro has developed a Golden Visa eligible donation product that also serves as a cutting-edge cancer cover.

Philanthropic donors making a minimum investment of €750,000 towards next-gen cancer research projects in Portugal can qualify for the Portuguese Golden Visa. Golden Visa holders qualify for a flexible “Plan B” type residency in Portugal, whereby they gain the right to live in Portugal full-time, without the obligation to do so.

This type of residency also offers a clear path to Permanent Residency (PR), and eventual Portuguese citizenship – with a minimum in-country presence requirement of only 7 days per year during the 5-year Temporary Residency stage.

In addition, applicants participating in this program can also benefit from free cutting-edge cancer treatment in the event that they were to be diagnosed with cancer themselves.

Moreover, the treatment cover can be extended to the primary donor’s spouse and up to two dependents over the age of 18, subject to additional financial contributions per dependent:

To extend treatment coverage for a spouse, an additional contribution of €250,000 is required (i.e. €1 million in total). The minimum program contribution for a family of 3 is €1.5 million, and €2 million for a family of 4.

(Note: the institution does not offer paediatric cancer treatment, however, minor dependents can be added as beneficiaries, and become eligible for treatment once they turn 18).

In countries like the United States, gaining access to cutting-edge cancer treatments can literally cost millions of dollars, making the program’s benefits exceptionally attractive in terms of value for money.

So for philanthropists already supporting oncology research, this program is a true no-brainer.

The providers of conventional cancer insurance products typically run on a for-profit basis. Hence, pre-screening tends to be a prerequisite for obtaining cover, and care tends to be refused for applicants with pre-existing conditions.

Not so in this instance: the collaborating research foundation actively encourages applications from individuals who could benefit.

Hence, there are no pre-screening tests, and you cannot be precluded from program participation based on the fact that you’ve already been diagnosed with cancer.

The institution’s research facilities are complemented by top-tier treatment facilities, where patients can look forward to a best-in-class treatment and care experience in the spectacular city of Lisbon.

Portuguese Golden Visas, Redefined For Good

In the past, the Golden Visa Program has drawn criticism based on allegations that foreign direct investments only benefited the real estate sector, and didn’t have a broad-based socio-economic impact.

In contrast, contributions under the Cancer Research Golden Visa Program help to position Portugal at the forefront of global cancer research. It enables researchers to radically reduce the time it takes to take new medicines and treatment technologies from laboratory to bedside.

And ultimately, it will serve to bring life-saving treatments to a far greater number of patients in need, both in Portugal and beyond.

In the past, some Golden Visa applicants have also been accused of wanting to gain access to Portugal without integrating into the country, or making a valuable contribution to the public good.

It is for precisely for this reason that Visadoro and its research partners developed this Golden Visa product; to attract visionary philanthropists who want to make a high-impact socio-economic contribution to their new home country.

For these individuals, the program contribution is not a box-ticking exercise. Instead, they are societally conscious agents of change, seeking to put their wealth to work towards building a brighter future; both for their children, and for humanity as whole.

Annually, global philanthropic giving towards cancer research is already a multi-billion-dollar sector.

And now, thanks to this innovative Cancer Research Golden Visa product, donors in this sector can gain cutting-edge cancer treatment cover, in addition to the knowledge that they’re leaving the world in a better state than they found it in.

The research foundation actively fosters deep relationships with their donors, and invites interested parties to pay a visit to their world-class facilities in Lisbon.

According to Jose Mineiro, founder and CEO of Visadoro, the Cancer Research Golden Visa program is a logical extension of his company’s ethos of putting the Golden Visa program to work for the good of Portugal and its people.

Visadoro are also involved in various developmental initiatives seeking to drive more direct investment and resource allocation in the Portuguese interior.

Interested parties are invited to get in touch with the team at Visadoro at the below contact details.

Alternatively, for more information, Google “Cancer Research Golden Visa”, or visit www.ResearchGoldenVisa.com .

ISSUED BY:

VISADORO – VISAS WITH A PURPOSE

Rua Pedro Alvares Cabral, 11

Belmonte

Portugal

WhatsApp: +351918196577

Email: hello@visadoro.com

Web: www.visadoro.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42a6b538-77c0-4238-81eb-f26332ab4a4e

New Cancer Research Golden Visa Option Launched The Cancer Research Golden Visa option is ideal for visionary philanthropists already supporting cancer research initiatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.