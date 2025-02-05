Global Pneumatic Actuator Market Forecasted to Drive Past USD 26,841.5 Million Mark by 2035, Surging at 4.8% CAGR | FMI

Pneumatic Actuator Market Pneumatic Actuator Market Regional Analysis

Germany's pneumatic actuator market to grow at 6.8%, driven by industrial automation, smart systems, and rising demand in manufacturing and process industries.

The pneumatic actuator market is growing due to industrial automation, energy, and water treatment expansion. IoT and smart sensor integration further enhance efficiency and performance.” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI.

The global pneumatic actuator market is anticipated to surpass the value of USD 18,035.2 Million by 2025. Furthermore, from 2025 to 2035, an upward trend characterized by a gradual yet consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% is expected to propel the market forward. By 2035, this momentum is forecasted to culminate in a market valuation of USD 26,841.5 Million, reflecting the enduring demand and evolving landscape of pneumatic actuation technologies.

𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The pneumatic actuator market is driven by the growing demand for automation across industries like manufacturing, oil & gas, and automotive. These actuators offer reliable motion control, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, making them a preferred choice over hydraulic and electric alternatives. Additionally, their ability to operate in hazardous environments without the risk of sparks enhances their adoption in critical applications.Rising investments in industrial infrastructure, coupled with advancements in robotics and material handling, further boost market growth. The increasing preference for smart pneumatic systems with IoT integration enables real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, improving efficiency and reducing downtime. Expanding applications in food processing, pharmaceuticals, and wastewater treatment also contribute to market expansion.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
- Sales of pneumatic actuators surged rapidly over the past decade with the surge in for rack & pinion and scotch yoke type of pneumatic actuators.
- According to FMI studies, the global pneumatic actuator market expanded at over 3.8% CAGR during the last 5 years from 2020 to 2024.
- There is a reasonable increase witnessed in the demand for double-acting type pneumatic actuators which is further bolstering the growth of suppliers. According to FMI, the global pneumatic actuator market is set to ascend at over 4.8% CAGR through 2035.
- The pneumatic actuators are basically mechanical devices that use compressed air in order to convert energy into mechanical motion.

𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The United States has emerged as a dominant market in the North American region over the past decade and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Highly advanced industrial automation, transportation, and offshore sectors are boosting the sales of pneumatic actuators in the U.S.

The European market is anticipated to showcase bolstering growth in the global pneumatic actuator market. Germany is likely to lead over the forecast period. Surging demand for duty pneumatic actuators coupled with the highly advanced transportation sector is fueling the sales of the pneumatic actuator in Germany.China is expected to generate maximum growth in the Asia Pacific accounting for the world’s fastest-growing pneumatic actuator industry throughout the forecast period. Surging demand for duty pneumatic actuators coupled with the highly advanced transportation sector is fueling the sales of the pneumatic actuator in Germany.

China is expected to generate maximum growth in the Asia Pacific accounting for the world's fastest-growing pneumatic actuator industry throughout the forecast period. Highly developed manufacturing units and growing demand from transportation and industrial sectors are spearheading the growth of pneumatic actuator suppliers in China.

Over the past few years, India came to be a potential market for pneumatic actuators and is expected to grab on to the position during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

SMC Corporation; ABB Ltd.
Elfor Controls Srl.
Habonim Industrial Valves & Actuators Ltd.
Johnson Controls Inc.
Parker Hannifin Corp
Metal Works SPA
IMI Precision- Norgren
Camozzi SPA
Bosch Rexroth AG
Flowserve Corporation 