Egg Breakers USA Revolutionizes Foodservice with First-Ever Automatic Countertop Egg Breaking Machine

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egg Breakers USA, a pioneering company dedicated to American manufacturing, has introduced the CEC Mini Countertop Egg Breaker, the first and only countertop automatic egg breaking machine made entirely in the United States. This groundbreaking innovation is set to revolutionize the foodservice industry by providing restaurants, diners, bakeries, and hotels with a space-saving, efficient, and high-quality solution for processing fresh shell eggs.





Paul with his Countertop Egg Breaking Machine at Cafe Americano in Miami Beach, FL.

A Commitment to American Manufacturing

Paul Sadovsky, founder of Egg Breakers USA, is unwavering in his dedication to American manufacturing. Despite an offer from an investor who wanted to produce the machine in China, Sadovsky remained committed to keeping production in the United States to ensure superior quality and support domestic manufacturing.

“Our mission is to bring manufacturing back to the States and guarantee the highest quality standards,” says Sadovsky. “This machine is a testament to American innovation and craftsmanship.”

A Unique Collaboration Led to Innovation

The CEC Mini Countertop Egg Breaker was developed through a collaboration between Sadovsky and Duane Corkill, the owner of Midwest BRD in Topeka, KS. With over 40 years of experience in building egg processing machines, Corkill provided the engineering expertise needed to bring Sadovsky’s vision to life.

“We recognized the need for a small, countertop egg breaking machine after attending a restaurant show in 2024,” says Sadovsky. “At that time, we had a larger machine that didn’t sell well, but potential customers repeatedly expressed interest in a more compact model. That feedback fueled our innovation, and today, the countertop machine is generating significant interest.”





Paul Sadovsky of Egg Breakers USA (left) and Duane Corkill of Midwest BRD at IPPE 2024 trade show in Atlanta, GA.

A Powerful, Compact, and Hygienic Solution

Designed to meet the needs of food establishments that use large quantities of eggs but lack the space for industrial-sized machines, the CEC Mini Countertop Egg Breaker offers unmatched efficiency:

- Compact Size: Measures approximately 14 x 14 inches and 23 inches high, weighing around 75 pounds.

- High-Speed Performance: Cracks a full case of eggs (360 eggs) in less than one minute.

- Built for Durability: Entirely made of stainless steel, ensuring longevity and hygiene.

- Easy Cleaning: Components can be safely cleaned in a dishwasher.

- Patent Pending: A truly one-of-a-kind invention.

Revolutionizing the Foodservice Industry

By eliminating the labor-intensive process of cracking eggs manually, the CEC Mini Countertop Egg Breaker empowers restaurants, bakeries, and hotels to use fresh shell eggs instead of relying on pasteurized liquid eggs. This not only enhances food quality but also reduces labor costs and increases efficiency.

“We are revolutionizing the foodservice industry by making fresh eggs as easy to use as liquid eggs,” says Sadovsky. “Our machine gives businesses the flexibility to serve high-quality dishes while optimizing their kitchen operations.”

Learn More

For more information about the CEC Mini Countertop Egg Breaker, visit Egg Breakers USA .

Media Contact:

Paul Sadovsky

Egg Breakers USA

Miami Beach, FL

https://eggbreakers.us/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6e5a13c-57f7-49c7-bb27-1485885e000b

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81cda82a-6243-4673-810f-85f6793ceb34

